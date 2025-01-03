Forgot password
All Awakenings in Jujutsu Infinite Ranked

Here's what Awakening you should roll for in Jujutsu Infinite.
Gordan Perisic
Gordan Perisic
|

Published: Jan 3, 2025 06:38 am

You get Awakenings from the Purified Cursed Hand item, which is a Special Grade drop from any chest usable at Level 300+. Some are drastically better than others, so I’ll show you which ones you should reroll and which ones are the best. Here’s my best Jujutsu Infinite Awakenings tier list.

All Jujutsu Infinite Awakenings Ranked

best awakenings in jujutsu infinite
Screenshot by The Escapist

Awakenings are generally weaker than Cursed Energy Natures, but you can still get some useful buffs from them. The best ones are those that buff you in both PVP and PVE and the worst ones are those that only work against regular mobs. Let’s rank Jujutsu Infinite Awakenings from best to worst.

RankingRarityRanking ExplanationEffect
1. Black Flash ArmsLegendary 10% RollThis is easily the best Awakening in the game due to the sheer burst damage potential of Black Flashes. It works with regular ones, weapon Black Flashes, and even some Techniques like Ration 7:3 strike.+8% damage on Black Flashes.
2. Steel ArmsRare 20% RollWhile not as flashy, this is a raw damage boost to all weapons that works in PVE and PVP so it’s easily the second best option in the game.+5% damage for all weapons.
3. Energy HaloRare 20% RollA damage boost to Divergent Fist is more specific than to all weapons so Energy Halo is slightly below Steel Arms but not by much.+10% damage to Divergent Fist.
4. Burn ScarsLegendary 10% RollBurn Scars could be higher, but you can easily get these effects from the Technique tree and armor with the Ninja passive. Also, the increased mobility isn’t drastic but it’s still better than the Common Awakenings below.Get Curse Vision from the Technique skill tree and increased jump height and dash distance.
5. Flesh ArmsCommon 70% RollNot only is it a niche buff only to M1s and Heavies but it only works against PVE mobs. It might be a bit useful for PVE farming since the bonus applies to Black Flashes with Heavies but it’s not the best Awakening.+20% damage to M1s and Heavy Attacks only against PVE mobs.
6. Energy HornsCommon 70% RollEasily the worst awakening in the game because it’s both niche and not powerful.+20% more Focus on M1s and Heavy Attacks only against PVE mobs.

That’s it for my best Awakenings in Jujutsu Infinite. For more guides, check out our Jujutsu Infinite weapons tier list.

