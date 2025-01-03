All Awakenings in Jujutsu Infinite Ranked

You get Awakenings from the Purified Cursed Hand item, which is a Special Grade drop from any chest usable at Level 300+. Some are drastically better than others, so I’ll show you which ones you should reroll and which ones are the best. Here’s my best Jujutsu Infinite Awakenings tier list.

Recommended Videos

All Jujutsu Infinite Awakenings Ranked

Screenshot by The Escapist

Awakenings are generally weaker than Cursed Energy Natures, but you can still get some useful buffs from them. The best ones are those that buff you in both PVP and PVE and the worst ones are those that only work against regular mobs. Let’s rank Jujutsu Infinite Awakenings from best to worst.

Related: Best Armor in Jujutsu Infinite

Ranking Rarity Ranking Explanation Effect 1. Black Flash Arms Legendary 10% Roll This is easily the best Awakening in the game due to the sheer burst damage potential of Black Flashes. It works with regular ones, weapon Black Flashes, and even some Techniques like Ration 7:3 strike. +8% damage on Black Flashes. 2. Steel Arms Rare 20% Roll While not as flashy, this is a raw damage boost to all weapons that works in PVE and PVP so it’s easily the second best option in the game. +5% damage for all weapons. 3. Energy Halo Rare 20% Roll A damage boost to Divergent Fist is more specific than to all weapons so Energy Halo is slightly below Steel Arms but not by much. +10% damage to Divergent Fist. 4. Burn Scars Legendary 10% Roll Burn Scars could be higher, but you can easily get these effects from the Technique tree and armor with the Ninja passive. Also, the increased mobility isn’t drastic but it’s still better than the Common Awakenings below. Get Curse Vision from the Technique skill tree and increased jump height and dash distance. 5. Flesh Arms Common 70% Roll Not only is it a niche buff only to M1s and Heavies but it only works against PVE mobs. It might be a bit useful for PVE farming since the bonus applies to Black Flashes with Heavies but it’s not the best Awakening. +20% damage to M1s and Heavy Attacks only against PVE mobs. 6. Energy Horns Common 70% Roll Easily the worst awakening in the game because it’s both niche and not powerful. +20% more Focus on M1s and Heavy Attacks only against PVE mobs.

That’s it for my best Awakenings in Jujutsu Infinite. For more guides, check out our Jujutsu Infinite weapons tier list.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy