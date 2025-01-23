All Cards Revealed for Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

A new expansion is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it’s sure to make Gen 4 fans very happy. Space-Time Smackdown will arrive on January 30th, 2025, and bring all kinds of new Pokemon, Trainers, and more. Here are all the cards revealed for Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown.

Every Card Coming in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

The trailer for Space-Time Smackdown is here, providing details about the Sinnoh-inspired expansion. It also shows the first looks at some of the cards coming to the game. Here’s the full list of the cards that have been revealed so far:

Chimchar

Cresselia

Cynthia (Trainer)

Dialga EX

Empoleon

Gabite

Garchomp

Gible

Grotle

Honchkrow

Infernape

Leafeon

Lucario

Monferno

Murkrow

Pachirisu EX

Palkia EX

Piplup

Prinplup

Torterra

Turtwig

There’s a lot to take away from this list. For starters, players will now be able to haunt their enemies’ nightmares using Cynthia, something veteran Pokemon fans have been dealing with since the release of Diamond and Pearl in 2006. Meanwhile, the meta is about to change dramatically with the addition of two legendaries, Dialga and Palkia. It’s unclear if their fellow Gen 4 box art legendary, Giratina, will be joining them, but it’s hard to think they’re far behind.

The Sinnoh starters are sure to headline some potent decks as well. Infernape, Torterra, and Empoleon are some of the most iconic Pokemon in the franchise’s history, and their dual typings are sure to lead to some unique move sets.

It’s also nice to see Lucario finally make their way to the mobile game. The Fighting and Steel type is so popular that they have headlined their own movie and appeared in the Super Smash Bros. game franchise, so it was only a matter of time before they got a card of their own in Pokemon TCG Pocket. But all these additions to the game don’t mean a lot if players don’t know how to get their hands on the new cards.

How To Get Space-Time Smackdown Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Space-Time Smackdown will add two new booster packs, one featuring Dialgo and another featuring Palkia. Players will be able to open them once they arrive in the game and start working on the 140-card set. However, there’s another feature on the way that’s sure to make life easier for completionists.

The long-awaited trading mechanic will arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket alongside Space-Time Smackdown. There are a lot of rules that players will have to become familiar with (feel free to check out The Escapist’s breakdown), but it’s going to add an entirely new way to collect cards and make it so players don’t have to focus solely on opening picks and picking the right Wonder Pick spot.

And those are all the cards revealed for Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown. If you’re also looking to collect real cards, here are all the 2025 McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promo cards and their prices.

This article will be updated once more Space-Time Smackdown cards are revealed.

