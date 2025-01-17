The 10 Most Valuable Chase Cards in Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolution

The Prismatic Evolution set of Pokemon TCG cards arrived on January 17, 2025. This Eevee-centric set has caught the attention of fans and scalpers alike, but not all cards hold the same value. As of now, here are the most valuable chase cards in the new collection.

The Most Valuable Prismatic Evolution Pokemon TCG Cards

Upon release, these are the most valuable chase cards that collectors want to get their hands on when opening those Elite Trainer Boxes. The set’s pretty new, so prices are still moving around quite a bit as people get a handle on just how rare these chase cards really are.

10. Pikachu EX (Hyper Rare)

No matter how many Pikachu cards are out there, Pokemon fans are always going to love our original electric mouse. The Hyper Rare Pikachu EX isn’t an Eevee-related card but still snags a top spot for the most valuable rare Prismatic Evolutions cards at launch.

Currently, Pikachu EX is going for around $280 on sites like TCG Player.

9. Flareon EX (Illustration Rare)

Currently, Flareon EX is going for around $300 on eBay, making it one of the least expensive of the highest-value cards from the new set.

Flareon might be the least popular of the original Eeveelutions, but it’s still an OG Eeveelution. That means its Special Illustration Rare EX card from the Prismatic Evolution set is among the more valuable cards on the list.

8. Glaceon EX (Illustration Rare)

Ice-type Glaceon doesn’t get quite as much hype as some of the other newer Eeveelutions. Even so, this card claims a top spot in the Prismatic Evolutions set so far. This is no doubt partly due to its ability to attack benched Pokemon and to automatically KO any Pokemon with 6 damage counters.

Currently, Glaceon EX is listed for around $450 on TCG Player – not as hefty a price tag as some of the other top cards but still a pretty penny.

7. Vaporeon EX (Illustration Rare)

Vaporeon has an interesting reputation in the Pokemon world, but as one of the original Eeveelutions, it holds a special place in many fans’ hearts. In the Prismatic Evolutions set, this Water-type Eeveelution has a gorgeous stained-glass background for the EX Special Illustration Rare.

Whether for the massive attack damage potential or the pretty design, the card is currently listed for around $500 on TCG Player.

6. Espeon EX (Illustration Rare)

Espeon debuted alongside Umbreon but never quite reached the Goth Eevelution’s level of popularity. Even so, Espeon fans are out there, and this EX card can un-evolve your opponent’s cards.

At the moment, the Special Illustration Rare Espeon EX is going for around $600, making it one of the rarer and highest-priced Pokemon cards in Prismatic Evolutions.

Jolteon EX (Illustration Rare)

Jolteon rounds out the original three Eeveelutions, and this Electric-type Pokemon is one of the rarer and most expensive cards in the new set. Its EX Special Illustration Rare has a sort of retro background vibe that some collectors clearly want on display.

Jolteon EX has a bit more price volatility already than the other Prismatic Evolution chase cards. It’s currently listed for anywhere from $600 to nearly $700, depending on the seller.

Leafeon EX (Illustration Rare)

Eevee’s Grass-type evolution is in close competition for the third most expensive slot in the Prismatic Evolutions set. Currently, the EX illustration rare for Leafeon is selling for around $750 on TCG Player. This puts it right up there with Sylveon EX.

This card features a Terastalyzed Leafeon up in a tree and has the ability to heal benched Pokemon, making it both a beautiful collector’s item and actually useful in Pokemon TCG card battles.

Sylveon EX (Illustration Rare)

Eevee’s Fairy-type evolution, Sylveon, is giving Umbreon a run for its money in terms of fan popularity. And while its EX card from Prismatic Evolutions isn’t fetching quite as high a price tag, it has come close. The card has a fairy-type spin on the adorable Terastal crown vibe, and collectors clearly want to get their hands on it.

Currently, the card is listed for $750 on TCG Player in the English language version.

Umbreon Master Ball Holo

Umbreon cards always tend to come with a hefty price tag, so it’s no surprise that this Eeveelution is taking the top two slots for the most expensive cards in the Prismatic Evolutions set. The Master Ball Holo recently sold for $900 on TCG Player, and a few current listings for near-mint versions have it priced even higher.

Master Ball holos may not be as hard to come by as Illustration Rare EX cards, but they’re still rare enough to garner price tags like this one.

Umbreon EX (Illustration Rare)

Keeping with the Umbreon theme, the Umbreon EX Illustration Rare from the Prismatic Evolutions collection is currently its most expensive. The card features a Terastalized Umbreon with a crown on its head, and the English-language version of the card is currently listed for $1700 on TCG Player.

While prices may level out as The Pokemon Company addresses the Prismatic Evolutions shortages, it’s likely the price point for Umbreon EX will remain higher than most in the set.

