Best Eevee Evolution in Pokemon GO

It’s no secret that Eevee and its many forms are popular in Pokemon GO. While you no doubt want to catch and evolve ’em all, you may be wondering which Eevee evolution is the best one in Pokemon GO. Here’s how they stack up.

Which Eevee Evolution is the Best in Pokemon GO?

When Pokemon fans say “best,” they typically mean the most powerful on the battlefield. Sadly, being the cutest Pokemon doesn’t always translate to making it the most formidable opponent on the battlefield. So, which Eevee evolution do players consider the most effective in gyms, raids, and PVP battles? Well, players agree that Umbreon is the best Eeveelution.

Of course, its true power will depend on stats. Make sure you’re looking at how that Eevee stacks up in Attack, Defense, and HP. You can check this by using the Appraise feature. Finding a 3-star Eevee with good stats will translate to the most powerful Umbreon you can bring to the battlefield.

If you’re specifically looking at Master League PvP battles, many players argue that Sylveon is a better choice. It’s also considered pretty solid for battling Gyms, so it can be just as solid a choice as Umbreon in many situations.

Every Eeveelution in Pokemon GO, Ranked

Here’s what The Escapist has to say about how every one of Eevee’s evolutions performs in Pokemon GO.

8. Flareon

Sorry to fire-type trainers, but Flareon is generally considered the weakest Eeveelution in Pokemon GO. Its moves and available stats just don’t stack up well in really any battle situation from PvP to Raids and beyond.

There are many stronger fire types available in the game, and Flareon just can’t compete.

7. Jolteon

If you’re heading into a Raid where you’ll need electric-type moves, Jolteon can be a decent choice.

However, its moves are typically outclassed in most other battle situations in Pokemon GO, and there are more powerful electric-type Pokemon available.

6. Leafeon

Leafeon has some great grass-type moves and can perform pretty well in Raids and the Master League. However, it simply can’t compare to Legendary grass types like Kartana, Zarude, and Celebi.

If you need solid grass-type moves, and you don’t have these more powerful Pokemon on your roster, Leafeon can make a decent choice. Like any grass-type Pokemon, however, it’s prone to multiple type weaknesses.

5. Espeon

Players disagree pretty wildly about Espeon. Some will tell you it’s essentially useless, while others swear Espeon is secretly a psychic powerhouse. For that reason, it can be tricky to rank.

Generally, Espeon isn’t going to be your best bet for PvP situations, but it can be great to use in Raids where you need a solid psychic-type Pokemon. This is especially true if you’re lacking battle-favorite psychic types like Mewtwo.

4. Vaporeon

Years ago, Vaporeon was considered a truly formidable battler in Pokemon GO. Since then, balance tweaks and the introduction of other water types have demoted it from this status.

It still packs some powerful moves and can be especially useful in Raids where you need a good water type but may not have some of those formidable Legendaries. Basically, there are situations for Vaporeon, but it’s not the strongest Eevee evolution or water type you could choose in Pokemon GO.

3. Glaceon

Glaceon has type rarity as its advantage. There aren’t that many ice-type Pokemon available, so Glaceon becomes useful in scenarios where you’re looking to bring this type into battle.

In particular, Glaceon is great against dragon types. Since these are popular in Gyms and PvP, Glaceon can be useful in those scenarios.

2. Sylveon

As mentioned previously, many players consider Sylveon the best Eeveelution in Pokemon GO. Although overall consensus slightly favors Umbreon, this is a Pokemon you want to have in your arsenal.

Its moves pack quite a punch, and the Fairy typing can be useful in many battle situations. Sylveon is especially favored in the Master League.

1. Umbreon

And, of course, Umbreon takes the top spot for its powerful defense and strong offensive moves. It’s generally considered one of the best dark-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO and the best Eeveelution to have on your team.

And that’s the best Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

