Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image of Hatenna in Pokemon GO
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Get Hatenna in Pokemon GO

The empathetic Hatenna is now in Pokemon GO
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Sep 18, 2024 12:47 pm

Hatenna has captured hearts as Liko’s second companion in Pokemon Horizons. Now, Pokemon GO players will be able to catch this empathetic little pal for themselves. Here’s when and how to get Hatenna in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

When Did Hatenna Debut in Pokemon GO?

Hatenna debuted in Pokemon GO on September 18 2024 as part of the Psychic Specatular event. Its evolutions, Hattrem and Hatterene, also became available at this time.

Can Hatenna Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Hatenna vs Shiny Hatenna
Image via The Pokemon Company

As of its initial debut in Pokemon GO, Hatenna cannot be Shiny.

Like many Pokemon, it and its evolution will debut in their standard color palette only. Players will need to wait a little longer to get that all-pink version of the tiny hat Pokemon and its evolutions.

How To Get Hatenna in Pokemon GO

Now that Hatenna is here, how can Pokemon GO players get one? Hatenna will be available in a few different ways during its debut event and beyond.

Wild Encounters

Hatenna will be available as a Wild Spawn, and it’s among the featured boosted Pokemon during the Psychic Specatular event. However, Hatenna is listed among the “some trainers may encounter” portion. This suggests that, even during its debut event, Hatenna will be a rarer Wild Spawn Pokemon.

Keep an eye on your Nearby Radar for the silhouette of Hatenna to help you head for PokeStops where it will spawn. I saw about three of them while I was out for 30 minutes, so they’re definitely around – if not as frequent as the other event spawns.

Hatenna on Nearby Radar Pokemon GO
Screenshot by The Escapist

After the Psychic Spectacular event ends, Hatenna will continue to be available as a Wild Spawn. It will likely appear less frequently after its debut event concludes, but determined trainers can still catch one in the wild. Using incense can help up your encounter rate and perhaps draw a Hatenna your way!

Related: How To Unlock Max Moves in Pokemon GO

Research & Collection Challenge Reward Encounters

During its Psychic Spectacular debut, Hatenna will be a featured research encounter. Players can encounter Hatenna by completing the Field Research tasks during this event – and yes, that includes the free research!

If you opt-in for the Paid Timed Research ticket for the event, you’ll get additional Hatenna encounters as part of this paid research path. However, you do not need to buy the ticket to catch a Hatenna.

Hatenna encounters are also featured rewards for the Collection Challenges during this event. If you snag and evolve all the Psychic Pokemon listed, you’ll be able to catch Hatenna.

7KM Eggs

During the Psychic Spectacular event, Hatenna will hatch from 7km Eggs. So, snag as many of those gifted eggs as you can between September 18 to September 22, 2024. One of them may well be a Hatenna.

As of now, it’s unclear if Hatenna will continue to hatch from eggs after this event.

Players have plenty of opportunities to grab their first Hatenna – and maybe try for a Hundo – during the Psychic Specular event and beyond. Best of luck and happy hunting, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.