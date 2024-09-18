Hatenna has captured hearts as Liko’s second companion in Pokemon Horizons. Now, Pokemon GO players will be able to catch this empathetic little pal for themselves. Here’s when and how to get Hatenna in Pokemon GO.

Recommended Videos

When Did Hatenna Debut in Pokemon GO?

Hatenna debuted in Pokemon GO on September 18 2024 as part of the Psychic Specatular event. Its evolutions, Hattrem and Hatterene, also became available at this time.

Can Hatenna Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

As of its initial debut in Pokemon GO, Hatenna cannot be Shiny.

Like many Pokemon, it and its evolution will debut in their standard color palette only. Players will need to wait a little longer to get that all-pink version of the tiny hat Pokemon and its evolutions.

How To Get Hatenna in Pokemon GO

Now that Hatenna is here, how can Pokemon GO players get one? Hatenna will be available in a few different ways during its debut event and beyond.

Wild Encounters

Hatenna will be available as a Wild Spawn, and it’s among the featured boosted Pokemon during the Psychic Specatular event. However, Hatenna is listed among the “some trainers may encounter” portion. This suggests that, even during its debut event, Hatenna will be a rarer Wild Spawn Pokemon.

Keep an eye on your Nearby Radar for the silhouette of Hatenna to help you head for PokeStops where it will spawn. I saw about three of them while I was out for 30 minutes, so they’re definitely around – if not as frequent as the other event spawns.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After the Psychic Spectacular event ends, Hatenna will continue to be available as a Wild Spawn. It will likely appear less frequently after its debut event concludes, but determined trainers can still catch one in the wild. Using incense can help up your encounter rate and perhaps draw a Hatenna your way!

Related: How To Unlock Max Moves in Pokemon GO

Research & Collection Challenge Reward Encounters

During its Psychic Spectacular debut, Hatenna will be a featured research encounter. Players can encounter Hatenna by completing the Field Research tasks during this event – and yes, that includes the free research!

If you opt-in for the Paid Timed Research ticket for the event, you’ll get additional Hatenna encounters as part of this paid research path. However, you do not need to buy the ticket to catch a Hatenna.

Hatenna encounters are also featured rewards for the Collection Challenges during this event. If you snag and evolve all the Psychic Pokemon listed, you’ll be able to catch Hatenna.

7KM Eggs

During the Psychic Spectacular event, Hatenna will hatch from 7km Eggs. So, snag as many of those gifted eggs as you can between September 18 to September 22, 2024. One of them may well be a Hatenna.

As of now, it’s unclear if Hatenna will continue to hatch from eggs after this event.

Players have plenty of opportunities to grab their first Hatenna – and maybe try for a Hundo – during the Psychic Specular event and beyond. Best of luck and happy hunting, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy