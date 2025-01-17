All McDonald’s Pokemon TCG Promo Cards: 2025 Full Card List and Prices

While everyone is preoccupied with grabbing Prismatic Evolutions packs, Pokemon is releasing another set of trading cards. McDonald’s is getting back into the tie-in game by doing a crossover with The Pokemon Company. Here are all the McDonald’s Pokemon TCG 2025 promo cards, including the full list and prices.

All McDonald’s Pokemon TCG Promo Cards

The “Dragon Discovery” promo kicks off at McDonald’s in the United States on January 21st and runs through February 24th. Every Happy Meal will come with a pack of four cards, including three base cards and one holo. These cards are reprints from previous sets, but they’re all printed on McDonald’s-exclusive “confetti” holofoil paper, making them stand out from their original versions. Here are all 15 cards in the Dragon Discovery set, including the holos (via PokeBeach):

#001: Charizard

#002: Pikachu (holo)

#003: Miraidon (holo)

#004: Jigglypuff

#005: Hatenna

#006: Dragapult

#007: Quagsire

#008: Koraidon (holo)

#009: Umbreon

#010: Hydreigon (holo)

#011: Roaring Moon (holo)

#012: Dragonite (holo)

#013: Eevee

#014: Rayquaza

#015: Drampa (holo)

With this set focusing on Dragon types, it’s not surprising that iconic Pokemon like Dragonite are getting holo cards. The only really notable things about the set are the fact that Charizard and Rayquaza are not part of the holo group and that Pikachu is. But once everyone takes their collector hat off and puts their McDonald’s one on, it’s easy to see that since it’s a set meant for kids, Pikachu is an important part of its appeal.

How Much Do the 2025 McDonald’s Pokemon TCG Promo Cards Cost?

With the cards being part of a Happy Meal promo, the most important price to know is the one for the meal. Happy Meals start at four dollars and go up from there depending on the meat option. For those not buying for their kids, the six-nugget option is probably the way to go, and it comes in at just over five dollars.

Unfortunately, scalpers will likely also be on the hunt for the Dragon Discovery set, meaning it might be difficult to secure the Happy Meal packs. If that ends up being the case, checking services like TCG Player will provide a good idea of what the cards are going for on the second-hand market. Don’t worry, though, as McDonald’s promo cards are unlikely to hit the prices that the Prismatic Evolutions chase cards are currently at.

And those are all the 2025 McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promo cards.

