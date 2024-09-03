All Characters in Bleach Rebirth of Souls

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is looking to revive the gaming presence of one of the most iconic anime franchises of all time. This new fighter looks to be the modern game that Bleach fans have been begging for, and here’s a look at what characters to expect.

Bleach Rebirth of Souls Character Roster

Below are all of the characters that we currently know will be appearing in Bleach Rebirth of Souls. Every week new fighters are being announced, so check back regularly to stay in the loop and know every fighter to expect when the game finally lands.

Here’s every confirmed fighter for Bleach Rebirth of Souls so far, along with their character trailer so you can get the full rundown of how they play.

Ichigo Kurosaki

Rukia Kuchiki

Uryu Ishida

Byakuya Kuchiki

Yoruichi Shihoin

Yasutora Sado

Kisuke Urahara

Ichimaru Gin

Renji Abarai

While he might not have a gameplay trailer of his own yet, we know that Renji will be an available fighter in Bleach Rebirth of Souls as he appeared in an official trailer for the upcoming fighting game.

More Characters?

Fans can expect many more characters to be announced ahead of the game’s arrival, and perhaps even after it comes. DLC could play a factor in the roster of Rebirth of Souls, so if your favorite Bleach characters aren’t on the official list yet, it doesn’t mean that they never will be.

It’s still early days for Bleach Rebirth of Souls as the game doesn’t even have a release date yet. Regardless, if you are eager to secure your copy of the game pre-orders are now live for PC and console devices.

Once we have further information regarding which Bleach characters will appear in Rebirth of Souls this article will be updated, so feel free to check in the future to stay up-to-date.

