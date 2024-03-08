All Chocobo Gear & Where to Get It in FF7 Rebirth

Ride in style by dressing up your Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth with the many different sets of gear that can be found throughout the game. Players will want to collect this gear if they want to give their Chocobo flair and if they want to dominate in the Chocobo Races.

Riding Chocobo has always been a fan favorite and the Chocobo Races have gone down as one of the best minigames in the Final Fantasy franchise. FF7 Rebirth brought back those beloved races and they are better than ever. For players who want to become the best, finding the right gear is half the battle. Each set has three parts: a head piece, a breastplate, and greaves. Many of this piece can be bought with Chocobo plumes at different locations. Some are earned by progressing through the story and completing quests.

All Chocobo Gear Effects & Locations

There is at least one set that can be found in every region. Thankfully the parts are not separated, making gathering everything easy to do as long as players know where to look. Each part of a set has its own effects that will give Chocobo different boosts to help win races. Players will be able to mix and match each part as they like, giving a wider variety of choices and strategies they can choose from.

Name Effects Location Debonair Hat Dramatically increases all attributes when near the 1st-place chocobo TBD Debonair Waistcoat Lessen the time it takes moogles to rescue you from going out of bounds TBD Debonair anklets Dramatically increases speed when you are about to finish a race TBD Gi Headdress Dramatically increases all attributes if placed 7th or lower heading into the final lap TBD Gi Cloak Lessen how much you slow down when damaged TBD Gi Legwraps Start races with one dash already available TBD Hyperion’s Helm Enhances all abilities upon entering the final lap TBD Hyperion’s Armor Increases speed during the last lap TBD Hyperion’s Shin Guards Increases dash duration TBD Merc Cap Randomly replace your current ability with a different one you posses Complete Odd Job: The Hardest Sell Merc Overalls Increases speed proportions to distance from the 1st-place chocobo during the last lap Complete Odd Job: The Hardest Sell Merc Legwraps Increases the effect of dash panels Complete Odd Job: The Hardest Sell Mystical Headdress Increases strength Purchase at the Cosmo Canyon region’s Chocobo Ranch Mystical Neckwrap Slightly increases speed if in 1st place heading into the final lap Purchase at the Cosmo Canyon region’s Chocobo Ranchv Mystical Ankles Increases speed and acceleration on straightaways Purchase at the Cosmo Canyon region’s Chocobo Ranch Rodeo Hat Increases weight Purchase at the Corel region’s Chocobo Ranch Rodeo Poncho Gain a dash charge upon entering the final lap, unless our charges are fool Purchase at the Corel region’s Chocobo Ranch Rodeo Legwraps Increases drift duration and speed Purchase at the Corel region’s Chocobo Ranch Shinra Avian Helmet Increases speed Purchase at the Grasslands region’s Chocobo Ranch Shinra Avian Breastplate Increases chance of dashing out the gate and increases speed on success Purchase at the Grasslands region’s Chocobo Ranch Shinra Avian Greaves Increase dash speed Purchase at the Grasslands region’s Chocobo Ranch Scorpion Helmet Increases acceleration Purchase at the Junon region’s Chocobo Ranch Scorpion Breastplate Increases number of dash charges by one Purchase at the Junon region’s Chocobo Ranch Scorpion Greaves Lessens how much you slow down when you leave the track Purchase at the Junon region’s Chocobo Ranch Saurian Helm Increases intelligence Purchase at the Nibel region’s Chocobo Ranch Saurian Armor Slightly increases speed if placed 7th or lower Purchase at the Nibel region’s Chocobo Ranch Saurian Greaves Lessens how much you slow down when running on water Purchase at the Nibel region’s Chocobo Ranch Tropical Visor Slightly increases speed for a few seconds after being passed Complete: Rendezvous in Costa del Sol Tropical Shawl Increases the efficacy of items picked up Complete: Rendezvous in Costa del Sol Tropical Anklets Temporarily increases speed dramatically after recovering from going out of bounds or crashing Complete: Rendezvous in Costa del Sol Treasure Hunter Visor Increase cornering Purchase at the Gongaga region’s Chocobo Ranch Treasure Hunter Saddle Start races with part of the ability gauge filled Purchase at the Gongaga region’s Chocobo Ranch Treasure Hunter Gaiters Increases speed while running on inclines Purchase at the Gongaga region’s Chocobo Ranch

As more gear sets are located, the guide will be updated.

