All Chocobo Gear & Where to Get It in FF7 Rebirth

Jordan Althoff
Published: Mar 7, 2024 09:43 pm
Ride in style by dressing up your Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth with the many different sets of gear that can be found throughout the game. Players will want to collect this gear if they want to give their Chocobo flair and if they want to dominate in the Chocobo Races.

Riding Chocobo has always been a fan favorite and the Chocobo Races have gone down as one of the best minigames in the Final Fantasy franchise. FF7 Rebirth brought back those beloved races and they are better than ever. For players who want to become the best, finding the right gear is half the battle. Each set has three parts: a head piece, a breastplate, and greaves. Many of this piece can be bought with Chocobo plumes at different locations. Some are earned by progressing through the story and completing quests.

All Chocobo Gear Effects & Locations

There is at least one set that can be found in every region. Thankfully the parts are not separated, making gathering everything easy to do as long as players know where to look. Each part of a set has its own effects that will give Chocobo different boosts to help win races. Players will be able to mix and match each part as they like, giving a wider variety of choices and strategies they can choose from.

NameEffectsLocation
Debonair HatDramatically increases all attributes when near the 1st-place chocoboTBD
Debonair WaistcoatLessen the time it takes moogles to rescue you from going out of boundsTBD
Debonair ankletsDramatically increases speed when you are about to finish a raceTBD
Gi HeaddressDramatically increases all attributes if placed 7th or lower heading into the final lapTBD
Gi CloakLessen how much you slow down when damagedTBD
Gi LegwrapsStart races with one dash already availableTBD
Hyperion’s HelmEnhances all abilities upon entering the final lapTBD
Hyperion’s ArmorIncreases speed during the last lapTBD
Hyperion’s Shin GuardsIncreases dash durationTBD
Merc CapRandomly replace your current ability with a different one you possesComplete Odd Job: The Hardest Sell
Merc OverallsIncreases speed proportions to distance from the 1st-place chocobo during the last lapComplete Odd Job: The Hardest Sell
Merc LegwrapsIncreases the effect of dash panelsComplete Odd Job: The Hardest Sell
Mystical HeaddressIncreases strengthPurchase at the Cosmo Canyon region’s Chocobo Ranch
Mystical NeckwrapSlightly increases speed if in 1st place heading into the final lapPurchase at the Cosmo Canyon region’s Chocobo Ranchv
Mystical AnklesIncreases speed and acceleration on straightawaysPurchase at the Cosmo Canyon region’s Chocobo Ranch
Rodeo HatIncreases weightPurchase at the Corel region’s Chocobo Ranch
Rodeo PonchoGain a dash charge upon entering the final lap, unless our charges are foolPurchase at the Corel region’s Chocobo Ranch
Rodeo LegwrapsIncreases drift duration and speedPurchase at the Corel region’s Chocobo Ranch
Shinra Avian HelmetIncreases speedPurchase at the Grasslands region’s Chocobo Ranch
Shinra Avian BreastplateIncreases chance of dashing out the gate and increases speed on successPurchase at the Grasslands region’s Chocobo Ranch
Shinra Avian GreavesIncrease dash speedPurchase at the Grasslands region’s Chocobo Ranch
Scorpion HelmetIncreases accelerationPurchase at the Junon region’s Chocobo Ranch
Scorpion BreastplateIncreases number of dash charges by onePurchase at the Junon region’s Chocobo Ranch
Scorpion GreavesLessens how much you slow down when you leave the trackPurchase at the Junon region’s Chocobo Ranch
Saurian HelmIncreases intelligencePurchase at the Nibel region’s Chocobo Ranch
Saurian ArmorSlightly increases speed if placed 7th or lowerPurchase at the Nibel region’s Chocobo Ranch
Saurian GreavesLessens how much you slow down when running on waterPurchase at the Nibel region’s Chocobo Ranch
Tropical VisorSlightly increases speed for a few seconds after being passedComplete: Rendezvous in Costa del Sol
Tropical ShawlIncreases the efficacy of items picked upComplete: Rendezvous in Costa del Sol
Tropical AnkletsTemporarily increases speed dramatically after recovering from going out of bounds or crashingComplete: Rendezvous in Costa del Sol
Treasure Hunter VisorIncrease corneringPurchase at the Gongaga region’s Chocobo Ranch
Treasure Hunter SaddleStart races with part of the ability gauge filledPurchase at the Gongaga region’s Chocobo Ranch
Treasure Hunter GaitersIncreases speed while running on inclinesPurchase at the Gongaga region’s Chocobo Ranch

As more gear sets are located, the guide will be updated.

For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Content, find out which dates are the ones to avoid and which ones are worth it.

