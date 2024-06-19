All Destiny 2 Update 8.0.0.4 Patch Notes

Bungie has just pushed out its second update for Destiny 2 since the launch of The Final Shape expansion. This update doesn’t really add much in the way of content, but it does squash a lot of little bugs and issues you may have encountered over the past three weeks.

Recommended Videos

For instance, the game should no longer crash whenever you pick up Motes of Light or Luminescent Seeds. If you were having trouble progressing through certain campaign missions, that should all be fixed here as well.

Here are the full patch notes for Destiny 2’s update 8.0.0.4:

ACTIVITIES

CAMPAIGN

The Final Shape Campaign: Exegesis Fixed issues stopping players from getting their Prismatic subclass in the following circumstances: Being in a fireteam where at least one player already had the subclass. Playing on a second character of the same class after getting Prismatic on the first character of that class on the same account. Joining another player AFTER the subclass part of the mission, then got kicked to orbit during the cinematics. Affected players will get the Prismatic subclass and all missing unlocks the next time they visit The Pale Heart.

The Final Shape Campaign: Transmigration Fixed an issue in the Empower Font step where the activity would become soft locked if a player immediately defeated the Eaters of Light and Dark before they stood up.



GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Fixed an issue preventing Hazardous Propulsion’s Enhanced Rockets buff from applying to rocket damage when some lower-strength weapon damage buffs, such as Radiant, were active. Hazardous Propulsion will only override Radiant and other similar bonuses when the stack count is high enough to exceed Radiant’s damage bonus. It will also not override in cases where it does not apply (g., non-rockets).



WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where players would hit a Weasel error code when reshaping their Exotic class Glaives from The Witch Queen release.

Fixed an issue where the Vow of the Disciple Adept weapons did not cost Spoils of Conquest to perform weapon enhancement.

Fixed an issue where Seasonal weapons from the Lightfall year required Lightfall to be craftable. Players still need the pattern unlocked to craft these items.

Fixed an issue where the Tusk of the Boar Grenade Launcher and the Multimach CCX Submachine Gun wouldn’t enhance properly. These weapons will now enhance correctly, and those previously enhanced should be updated to work as expected.



ABILITIES

Fixed an issue where Smoke Bomb would not make players and their allies invisible when Trapper’s Ambush is equipped.

Fixed an issue where picking up a Stasis Shard with the Glacial Harvest aspect equipped wouldn’t heal the player.

Fixed an issue where Facet of Command reloading behavior could be activated repeatedly with no cooldown.

ACCESSORIES

Fixed an issue causing the Lore tab for the Nacre ship to not display properly “How thoughtful, you waited for a visit from me until the very end. Let’s chat, shall we…”



PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

Fixed an issue that would cause audio output to be silent on the PC when using spatial sound formats, including Windows Sonic for Headphones.

Fixed an issue that would cause audio output to be silent on the PS5 when emulating the PS4 executable with 3D Audio for Headphones enabled.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the game could crash if a player’s Consumables inventory was full when trying pick up these items: Mote of Light Luminescent Seed Strand Meditations Polymorphic Shellcode



Destiny 2 is now available on PC and consoles.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy