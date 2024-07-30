All Earth Defense Force 6 Classes, Ranked (Tier List)

Want to know which of the Earth Defense Force 6 classes is the best? If you’re looking to play solo and want to make sure you’re not choosing a class that can’t cut the mustard, then of course you do. We’re going to rank them here based on their overall strength, and then give an explainer as to why as well.

Every Earth Defense Force 6 Class, Ranked from Best to Worst

As with any tier list, it’s worth noting that this can shift for different people based on their own personal preferences. Also, in co-op, where we recommend the game be played, it’s a lot better to have people in different classes to make the most of different strengths. Also, none of these classes are bad by any means and can do well in this cult series.

Wing Diver

In first place we have the Wing Diver. This class has weapon options that allow you to fight at any range with a lot of power, and while they have the lowest armour, they can fly. The power and range options this class have are incredibly hard to beat. They also get a few weapons with auto-tracking, which allows them to take out smaller pests without even trying, and then turn their more monstrous weapons on the more monstrous foes. When you then add in the ability to quite literally fly out of danger and hover above enemies, you’ve got a class that’s hard to beat in Earth Defense Force 6.

Air Raider

The Air Raider can be viewed as a support class, because it has healing, shields, and can call in huge airstrikes. However, thanks to a bunch of new toys in EDF 6, the class can now also very comfortably stand on its own two feet. The new weapons are all little drones that hover around you, and they allow you to launch localised bombing runs, or target specific enemies with flame throwers, machine guns, and more. They also get little defensive flying turrets now that follow you around and deal damage to anything that comes close. When you add the vehicle options on top of that, both for survivability and lethality, the Air Raider is a truly mighty class.

Fencer

Fencer is a truly magnificent tank class. They get the highest armor total, and a wide range of guns that not only allow them to launch mini-bombing runs all on their own, but also beat enemies down in melee range. They also have excellent movement later on in the game thanks to boosters and jumps. However, we feel the first two classes just do a bit better in general.

Ranger

Finally we’ve got the vanilla EDF 6 class, the Ranger. Rangers get a wide range of weapon options that allow them to do pretty well in any situation. They also get a few fun vehicles to try out as well. However, they just can’t match up with the more specialised options. A team with a Ranger on will often be glad to have it, but they’ll rarely stand out.

And that’s every class in EDF 6, ranked from best to worst. If you’re looking for more, here’s our review of the game. The game is available now.

