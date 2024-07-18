Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is the next chapter in an iconic anime franchise that has been loved for many years, and with a new story comes new faces and voices. Here’s a look at the English dub cast for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

Cory Yee as Ash

Voicing the older brother, and leading star of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Ash is Cory Yee. You’ll recognize his voice from multiple gaming and anime franchises including Genshin Impact, Boruto, and To Your Eternity.

Luca Padovan as Roze

The younger brother, Roze is voiced by Luca Padovan. This star has worked on multiple massive releases in both animated and live-action. These include The Boy and the Heron, Netflix’s hit drama You, and Super Wings. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is the star’s first anime series.

Suzie Yeung as Sakuya Sumeragi

Another key member of the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture cast, Suzie Yeung voices Sakuya Sumeragi, the princess disguised as Roze during the show. Suzie is a veteran in the anime space having worked on series like Demon Slayer, Love Live!, and My Hero Academia, alongside games like Zenless Zone Zero, Starfield, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture English Voice Cast

Image Character Actor Arnold Renck Griffin Puatu Catherine Sabathra Dani Chambers Callis al Britannia Bryan Chao Christoph Scissorman James Urbaniak Cornelia li Britannia Mary Elizabeth McGlynn C.C. Kate Higgins Divock Merte Neil Kaplan Enomoto River Kanoff Greede Kirkwayne Aaron Phillips Gran Kirkwayne Alex Bankier Haruka Rutaka Kira Buckland Isao Monobe Andrew Chan Kensei Kuroto Chris Okawa Lelouch Lamperouge Johnny Yong Bosch Norland von Lunebelg Dan Green Narah Vaughn Morla Gorrondona Natalia Luxembourg Julie Nathanson Nina Elinstein Kim Mai Guest Sakura Haruyanagininomiya Xanthe Huynh Shota Munemori Aleks Le Sakai Jennifer Sun Bell Shiro Sazanami Jon Ohye Tomo’omi Oda Alan Lee Tokio Iwamoto Sonny Saito Yoko Araki Dawn M. Bennett

These are all of the confirmed cast members for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture so far. Should new characters show up and play a major role in the story expect to see them added to this list at a later date.

You can stream Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture exclusively on Hulu or Disney Plus right now depending on your location.

