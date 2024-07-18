Code Geass Roze of the Recapture characters from keyart poster
Image via Disney Plus
All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture

Plenty of new voices you may not have heard before.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 08:27 pm

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is the next chapter in an iconic anime franchise that has been loved for many years, and with a new story comes new faces and voices. Here’s a look at the English dub cast for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture.

Ash and Roze in Code Geass Roze of the Recapture episode 1
Screenshot via Disney Plus

Cory Yee as Ash

Voicing the older brother, and leading star of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Ash is Cory Yee. You’ll recognize his voice from multiple gaming and anime franchises including Genshin Impact, Boruto, and To Your Eternity.

Luca Padovan as Roze

The younger brother, Roze is voiced by Luca Padovan. This star has worked on multiple massive releases in both animated and live-action. These include The Boy and the Heron, Netflix’s hit drama You, and Super Wings. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is the star’s first anime series.

Suzie Yeung as Sakuya Sumeragi

Sakuya Sumeragi using geass in Code Geass
Screenshot via Disney Plus

Another key member of the Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture cast, Suzie Yeung voices Sakuya Sumeragi, the princess disguised as Roze during the show. Suzie is a veteran in the anime space having worked on series like Demon Slayer, Love Live!, and My Hero Academia, alongside games like Zenless Zone Zero, Starfield, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture English Voice Cast

Image CharacterActor
Arnold RenckGriffin Puatu
Catherine SabathraDani Chambers
Callis al BritanniaBryan Chao
Christoph ScissormanJames Urbaniak
Cornelia li BritanniaMary Elizabeth McGlynn
C.C.Kate Higgins
Divock MerteNeil Kaplan
EnomotoRiver Kanoff
Greede KirkwayneAaron Phillips
Gran KirkwayneAlex Bankier
Haruka RutakaKira Buckland
Isao MonobeAndrew Chan
Kensei KurotoChris Okawa
Lelouch LamperougeJohnny Yong Bosch
Norland von LunebelgDan Green
Narah VaughnMorla Gorrondona
Natalia LuxembourgJulie Nathanson
Nina ElinsteinKim Mai Guest
Sakura HaruyanagininomiyaXanthe Huynh
Shota MunemoriAleks Le
SakaiJennifer Sun Bell
Shiro SazanamiJon Ohye
Tomo’omi OdaAlan Lee
Tokio IwamotoSonny Saito
Yoko ArakiDawn M. Bennett

These are all of the confirmed cast members for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture so far. Should new characters show up and play a major role in the story expect to see them added to this list at a later date.

You can stream Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture exclusively on Hulu or Disney Plus right now depending on your location.

