There are plenty of new anime series fans have been binging through this Summer 2024 season, but one of the most popular is Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! Now the series is available dubbed in English, here’s a look at the voices making up its cast.

Recommended Videos

Full English Cast List for Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Trisha Mellon as Anna Yanami

Anna is voiced by Trisha Mellon in the English dub for Too Many Losing Heroines! Mellon has voiced plenty of anime characters in recent years most notably Leshea in God’s Games We Play and Subaru Hoshikawa in Hoshi no Samidare.

Kevin D. Thelwell as Kazuhiko Nukumizu

Kevin D. Thelwell is no stranger to the anime space and will be voicing Nukumizu in the show. Other roles you may have heard his voice from include Blue Lock, Spy X Family, Black Clover, and Attack on Titan where he provided additional voices.

Bev Mageto as Lemon Yakishio

In Too Many Losing Heroines! Lemon is voiced by Bev Mageto. She has previously voiced characters like Izuna in Dead Mount Death Play, the Tournament MC in The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcits in Another World, and even a small role in One Piece.

Morgan Lea as Chika Komari

Morgan Lea is the voice of Chika in Too Many Losing Heroines! She has worked on a variety of anime projects including Love Live! Superstar!!, I Shall Survive Using Potions!, and many more.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Image Character Actor Sosuke Alejandro Saab Amanatsu Corinne Sudberg Ayano Conner Allison Chihaya Meg McClain Kaju Monica Flatley Karen Alexis Tipton Koto Madeleine Norton

These are all of the key characters that have had English voice actors revealed so far. If you want to check out Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! New episodes are available to stream on Crunchyroll now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy