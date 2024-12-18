All Fortnite Winterfest 2024 Skins & Accessories

It’s the best time of the year: school is almost out, and Fortnite is gearing up for its annual Winterfest event. Players will have the opportunity to unlock all kinds of holiday goodies, and most of them won’t cost a penny. Here are all Fortnite Winterfest 2024 skins and accessories.
All Items Available During Fortnite Winterfest 2024
Winterfest is still a couple of days out, but Fortnite leakers are working overtime during the holidays to make sure everyone knows what’s available during the event. So, without further ado, here’s what players can expect to see over the next couple of weeks, courtesy of prominent leaker Shiina:
Winterfest 2024 Skins
- Santa Snoop Dogg Skin
- Yulejacket Skin
- Santa Suit Mariah Skin
- Alexander Sharpe Skin
- Alistair Chews Skin
- Caspian Skin
- Color Splash Jellie Skin
- Doughberman Skin
- Durrr Taisho Skin
- Flakey the Snowbird Skin
- Ghoul Skin
- Gilded Skully Skin
- Golden Archetype Skin
- Guffmas Tree Skin
- Icy Holly Striker Skin
- Minato Hakura Skin
- Santa Shaq Skin
- Sleetskull Skin
- Snow Opal Skin
- Snowy Ops Skin
Winterfest 2024 Back Blings
- Bubbly Blowback Back Bling
- Bun Buds Back Bling
- Celebration Bell Back Bling
- Flakey’s Snowbag Back Bling
- Golden Skull Satchel Back Bling
- Monster Slayer’s Tome Back Bling
- Skeletal Snowtote Back Bling
- Snowshadow Slingpack Back Bling
- Sous-Shi Chefs Back Bling
- Swift Blade Sheathpack Back Bling
- Waveslasher Back Bling
- Yule Bag Back Bling
Winterfest 2024 Pickaxes
- Bubble Burster Pickaxe
- Frost Incisors Pickaxe
- Ghoulish Glaive Pickaxe
- Gilded Splitter Pickaxe
- Humbug Slicer Pickaxe
- Icespike Pickaxe
- Pankiri Pickaxe
- Present Pummeler Pickaxe
- The Greenest Onion Pickaxe
- Waveslasher Pickaxe
- Winter’s Wand Pickaxe
- Wrath & Sorrow Pickaxe
Winterfest 2024 Gliders
- Peppermint Paraglider Glider
- Crisp Chopper Dropper Glider
Winterfest 2024 Kicks
- Air Jordan 4 ‘Orchid’ Kicks
Winterfest 2024 Contrail
- Snow Sparkle Contrail
Winterfest 2024 Emotes
- Nice List Emote
- Icy Wind Emote
- Lil’ Winterfest Tree Emote
- Sumo Salt Throw Emote
Winterfest 2024 Wraps
- Brisk Birdie Wrap
- Bunderful! Wrap
- Guffy’s Gift Wrap
- Ocean’s Glow Wrap
- Sleet Storm Wrap
- Yulejacket’s Blaster Wrap
Miscellaneous Winterfest 2024 Items
- Peppermint Wheels
- Honeybun Bass
How To Participate in Fortnite Winterfest 2024
To be part of the Winterfest event in Fortnite, all players have to do is log in during the event, which runs from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025. There will be free items to claim in the Winterfest Cabin every day and other items to purchase in the Item Shop. It’s almost time to load up that locker with all kinds of festive goodies.
And those are all the Fortnite Winterfest 2024 skins and accessories.
Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.
Published: Dec 18, 2024 08:33 am