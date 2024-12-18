All Fortnite Winterfest 2024 Skins & Accessories

It’s the best time of the year: school is almost out, and Fortnite is gearing up for its annual Winterfest event. Players will have the opportunity to unlock all kinds of holiday goodies, and most of them won’t cost a penny. Here are all Fortnite Winterfest 2024 skins and accessories.

All Items Available During Fortnite Winterfest 2024

Winterfest is still a couple of days out, but Fortnite leakers are working overtime during the holidays to make sure everyone knows what’s available during the event. So, without further ado, here’s what players can expect to see over the next couple of weeks, courtesy of prominent leaker Shiina:

Winterfest 2024 Skins

Santa Snoop Dogg Skin

Yulejacket Skin

Santa Suit Mariah Skin

Alexander Sharpe Skin

Alistair Chews Skin

Caspian Skin

Color Splash Jellie Skin

Doughberman Skin

Durrr Taisho Skin

Flakey the Snowbird Skin

Ghoul Skin

Gilded Skully Skin

Golden Archetype Skin

Guffmas Tree Skin

Icy Holly Striker Skin

Minato Hakura Skin

Santa Shaq Skin

Sleetskull Skin

Snow Opal Skin

Snowy Ops Skin

Winterfest 2024 Back Blings

Bubbly Blowback Back Bling

Bun Buds Back Bling

Celebration Bell Back Bling

Flakey’s Snowbag Back Bling

Golden Skull Satchel Back Bling

Monster Slayer’s Tome Back Bling

Skeletal Snowtote Back Bling

Snowshadow Slingpack Back Bling

Sous-Shi Chefs Back Bling

Swift Blade Sheathpack Back Bling

Waveslasher Back Bling

Yule Bag Back Bling

Winterfest 2024 Pickaxes

Bubble Burster Pickaxe

Frost Incisors Pickaxe

Ghoulish Glaive Pickaxe

Gilded Splitter Pickaxe

Humbug Slicer Pickaxe

Icespike Pickaxe

Pankiri Pickaxe

Present Pummeler Pickaxe

The Greenest Onion Pickaxe

Waveslasher Pickaxe

Winter’s Wand Pickaxe

Wrath & Sorrow Pickaxe

Winterfest 2024 Gliders

Peppermint Paraglider Glider

Crisp Chopper Dropper Glider

Winterfest 2024 Kicks

Air Jordan 4 ‘Orchid’ Kicks

Winterfest 2024 Contrail

Snow Sparkle Contrail

Winterfest 2024 Emotes

Nice List Emote

Icy Wind Emote

Lil’ Winterfest Tree Emote

Sumo Salt Throw Emote

Winterfest 2024 Wraps

Brisk Birdie Wrap

Bunderful! Wrap

Guffy’s Gift Wrap

Ocean’s Glow Wrap

Sleet Storm Wrap

Yulejacket’s Blaster Wrap

Miscellaneous Winterfest 2024 Items

Peppermint Wheels

Honeybun Bass

How To Participate in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

To be part of the Winterfest event in Fortnite, all players have to do is log in during the event, which runs from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025. There will be free items to claim in the Winterfest Cabin every day and other items to purchase in the Item Shop. It’s almost time to load up that locker with all kinds of festive goodies.

And those are all the Fortnite Winterfest 2024 skins and accessories.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

