All Golden Gallop Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

They say all that glitters is gold, and it must be extremely bright now that the Golden Gallop tournament brings exciting new rewards to Monopoly GO. We’ll need to clear plenty of milestones to get the most from this tournament, so we’re here to help you succeed.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Golden Gallop Rewards – Listed

With 30 milestones to overcome this time, this will be one intense tournament. You’ll have the chance to bring home 4,340 dice, 5 sticker packs, and 152 pickaxes during the Golden Gallop tournament in Monopoly GO. With the Greek Treasures dig event approaching its end soon, you’ll want to ensure you’re aiming for the stars with this tournament. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve compiled the following list::

Golden Gallop Level Golden Gallop Points Golden Gallop Rewards 1 15 Points 40 Dice 2 35 Points 3 Pickaxes 3 60 Points Cash 4 100 Points Green Sticker Pack 5 150 Points 5 Pickaxes 6 200 Points 125 Dice 7 250 Points Orange Sticker Pack 8 300 Points 10 Pickaxes 9 400 Points Cash 10 450 Points 12 Pickaxes 11 500 Points 275 Points 12 400 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 300 Points 10 Pickaxes 14 500 Points 325 Points 15 550 Points Cash 16 600 Points 17 Pickaxes 17 500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 18 700 Points 17 Pickaxes 19 850 Points 575 Dice 20 1,000 Points 20 Pickaxes 21 900 Points Cash 22 800 Points 18 Pickaxes 23 1,200 Points 800 Dice 24 1,000 Points 20 Pickaxes 25 900 Points Cash 26 1,100 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 1,400 Points 900 Dice 28 1,100 Points 22 Pickaxes 29 1,000 Points Cash 30 1,800 Points 1,300 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Does The Golden Gallop Tournament Run For?

Looking to earn your weight in gold in fabulous rewards? You’ll have from July 29 until July 30 to complete milestones and claim rewards during the Golden Gallop Monopoly GO tournament.

How to Play & Win

I would recommend pushing hard during this tournament for a variety of reasons. While the point-to-reward ratio isn’t the greatest we’ve ever seen, the number of Pickaxes for the Greek Treasures event makes it worth the effort. If you don’t believe you’ll be able to complete the whole list of milestones, pick a particular tier and aim for that one. For example, aiming for Tier 20 will still net you 92 pickaxes, and could be the final push you need for the dig event.

Tournaments require players to land on Railroad spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn a specific number of points. Using a multiplier while landing on these spaces can drastically increase the amount of rewards you can receive, and you’ll find the point values below:

Shut Down Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points Mega Heist – 12 Points



You’ll also need to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice available to dump into this event, especially if you’re hoping to claim an adequate number of prizes. I strongly recommend checking out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with new links for dice. Unfortunately, for those hoping to get free pickaxes, they aren’t generally available via links.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy