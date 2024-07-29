All Golden Gallop Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

They say all that glitters is gold, and it must be extremely bright now that the Golden Gallop tournament brings exciting new rewards to Monopoly GO. We’ll need to clear plenty of milestones to get the most from this tournament, so we’re here to help you succeed.
All Monopoly GO Golden Gallop Rewards – Listed
With 30 milestones to overcome this time, this will be one intense tournament. You’ll have the chance to bring home 4,340 dice, 5 sticker packs, and 152 pickaxes during the Golden Gallop tournament in Monopoly GO. With the Greek Treasures dig event approaching its end soon, you’ll want to ensure you’re aiming for the stars with this tournament. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve compiled the following list::
|Golden Gallop Level
|Golden Gallop Points
|Golden Gallop Rewards
|1
|15 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|35 Points
|3 Pickaxes
|3
|60 Points
|Cash
|4
|100 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|5
|150 Points
|5 Pickaxes
|6
|200 Points
|125 Dice
|7
|250 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|8
|300 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|9
|400 Points
|Cash
|10
|450 Points
|12 Pickaxes
|
|11
|500 Points
|275 Points
|12
|400 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|300 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|14
|500 Points
|325 Points
|15
|550 Points
|Cash
|16
|600 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|17
|500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|18
|700 Points
|17 Pickaxes
|19
|850 Points
|575 Dice
|20
|1,000 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|
|21
|900 Points
|Cash
|22
|800 Points
|18 Pickaxes
|23
|1,200 Points
|800 Dice
|24
|1,000 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|25
|900 Points
|Cash
|26
|1,100 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|1,400 Points
|900 Dice
|28
|1,100 Points
|22 Pickaxes
|29
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|1,800 Points
|1,300 Dice
How Long Does The Golden Gallop Tournament Run For?
Looking to earn your weight in gold in fabulous rewards? You’ll have from July 29 until July 30 to complete milestones and claim rewards during the Golden Gallop Monopoly GO tournament.
How to Play & Win
I would recommend pushing hard during this tournament for a variety of reasons. While the point-to-reward ratio isn’t the greatest we’ve ever seen, the number of Pickaxes for the Greek Treasures event makes it worth the effort. If you don’t believe you’ll be able to complete the whole list of milestones, pick a particular tier and aim for that one. For example, aiming for Tier 20 will still net you 92 pickaxes, and could be the final push you need for the dig event.
Tournaments require players to land on Railroad spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn a specific number of points. Using a multiplier while landing on these spaces can drastically increase the amount of rewards you can receive, and you’ll find the point values below:
- Shut Down
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 4 Points
- Large – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
- Mega Heist – 12 Points
You’ll also need to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice available to dump into this event, especially if you’re hoping to claim an adequate number of prizes. I strongly recommend checking out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with new links for dice. Unfortunately, for those hoping to get free pickaxes, they aren’t generally available via links.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Jul 29, 2024 01:55 pm