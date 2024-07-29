The Golden Gallop logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones players can earn
All Golden Gallop Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready to race to the finish in this new Monopoly GO tournament.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Jul 29, 2024 01:55 pm

They say all that glitters is gold, and it must be extremely bright now that the Golden Gallop tournament brings exciting new rewards to Monopoly GO. We’ll need to clear plenty of milestones to get the most from this tournament, so we’re here to help you succeed.

Jump To:

All Monopoly GO Golden Gallop Rewards – Listed

With 30 milestones to overcome this time, this will be one intense tournament. You’ll have the chance to bring home 4,340 dice, 5 sticker packs, and 152 pickaxes during the Golden Gallop tournament in Monopoly GO. With the Greek Treasures dig event approaching its end soon, you’ll want to ensure you’re aiming for the stars with this tournament. With help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve compiled the following list::

Golden Gallop LevelGolden Gallop PointsGolden Gallop Rewards
115 Points40 Dice
235 Points3 Pickaxes
360 PointsCash
4100 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
5150 Points5 Pickaxes
6200 Points125 Dice
7250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
8300 Points10 Pickaxes
9400 PointsCash
10450 Points12 Pickaxes
11500 Points275 Points
12400 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13300 Points10 Pickaxes
14500 Points325 Points
15550 PointsCash
16600 Points17 Pickaxes
17500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
18700 Points17 Pickaxes
19850 Points575 Dice
201,000 Points20 Pickaxes
21900 PointsCash
22800 Points18 Pickaxes
231,200 Points800 Dice
241,000 Points20 Pickaxes
25900 PointsCash
261,100 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
271,400 Points900 Dice
281,100 Points22 Pickaxes
291,000 PointsCash
301,800 Points1,300 Dice

How Long Does The Golden Gallop Tournament Run For?

Looking to earn your weight in gold in fabulous rewards? You’ll have from July 29 until July 30 to complete milestones and claim rewards during the Golden Gallop Monopoly GO tournament.

How to Play & Win

I would recommend pushing hard during this tournament for a variety of reasons. While the point-to-reward ratio isn’t the greatest we’ve ever seen, the number of Pickaxes for the Greek Treasures event makes it worth the effort. If you don’t believe you’ll be able to complete the whole list of milestones, pick a particular tier and aim for that one. For example, aiming for Tier 20 will still net you 92 pickaxes, and could be the final push you need for the dig event.

Tournaments require players to land on Railroad spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you receive, you’ll earn a specific number of points. Using a multiplier while landing on these spaces can drastically increase the amount of rewards you can receive, and you’ll find the point values below:

  • Shut Down
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points
    • Mega Heist – 12 Points

You’ll also need to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice available to dump into this event, especially if you’re hoping to claim an adequate number of prizes. I strongly recommend checking out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with new links for dice. Unfortunately, for those hoping to get free pickaxes, they aren’t generally available via links.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

