All Love Island UK Season 11 Cast Confirmed

Love Island UK has reached Season 11, and given the show’s popularity, chances are it won’t stop there. But who is who in this season of the dating reality show? Here’s the confirmed cast for Love Island UK Season 11.

Who’s Been Cast in Love Island UK Season 11?

There are a total of eighteen contestants in Love Island Season 11, though don’t count on them all sticking around till the end. Here’s the full cast:

Ayo Odukoya

25-year-old Ayo hails from Canning Town and works as a model and a semi-professional footballer. He confidently explains that his height gives him an advantage with women and that he doesn’t have to say much because “I’ve never really had competition.”

Ciaran Davies

Ciaran is from Pencoed, South Wales, with the accent to match. He’s 21 and works as a surveyor, and his party trick is opening a beer bottle with his teeth. But he finds dating hard locally because “… it’s small, so everyone knows each other or is someone’s ex.”

Harriett Blackmore

Harriet Blackmore, 24, hails from Brighton and is a dancer and personal shopper. She’s pretty sure of her chances, claiming that “I’m really confident with the looks to match” and, when asked how her family would describe her, said, “A really sparkly person, everyone needs a bit of Harriet B sparkle.” Let’s hope she doesn’t make a regular thing of talking about herself in the third person.

Jess White

Jess, 25, is a retail manager from Stockport who’s been single for two years. She grumbles that “There’s not that many people left in the dating pool.” She likes pretty boys, insisting that they have “Really nice shoes and a good watch.”

Tiffany Leighton

Tiffany is a 25-year-old HR worker from Hertfordshire who dropped in on the Villa on day 12. Like the others, she’s looking for love, but (via Radio Times) she describes herself as “… very picky and everyone I seem to go for is a walking red flag.”

Joey Essex

Wondering why the name Joey Essex sounds familiar? Here’s everything you need to know about, but the short version is that he’s a reasonably well-known UK reality TV star. He was introduced to Love Island UK as the show’s first bombshell.

Grace Jackson

Grace is another bombshell because she’s none other than Joey Essex’s ex. This 25-year old model almost certainly won’t be getting back with Essex, but the fact she’s around could shake things up.

Mimii Ngulube

Mimii, 24, is from Portsmouth, where she works as a mental health nurse. She says she has a history of being a “crazy girlfriend” and that her job has her analyzing the men she meets, which doesn’t work out well and can result in her ghosting them.

Uma Jammeh

Arriving in the Villa on day 3, Uma is a 23 year old VIP host and model (via Heart) who claims she’s been unlucky in love. She’s “off to find love,” according to her TikTok and has also modelled for Pretty Little Thing.

Munveer Jabbal

Munveer is a 30-year-old recruitment manager from Surbiton. London dating hasn’t worked out for him, explaining that “I haven’t found the right girl, I’m quite picky and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible.” He was relishing being somewhere where everyone is single but was unfortunately dumped from the show, exiting on day 10.

Nicole Samuel

Nicole, 24, is from Aberdare and works as an account manager for her family’s business, though her taste for globe-trotting causes her family some frustration. “My family doesn’t know what to do with me,” she explains on the show.

Omar Nyame

Omar is a 26-year-old PE teacher from Croydon and another late entry to the Love Island UK villa. He’s looking for real love, which, you never know, could happen. Then again, dating TV shows often don’t pan out for the winners.

Patsy Field

From Orpington, Patsy, age 29, says her claim to fame is doing a duet in Magaluf with boxer Tyson Fury. She works as an office administrator and says her big personality means that “I’m not looking for drama, but I do tend to attract it.” However, she was dumped on day 10 of the show.

Ronnie Vint

Semi-professional footballer Ronnie is looking for something serious, explaining, “I’ve got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with.” However, whoever he ends up with has to deal with this 27-year-old Londoner’s confirmed mayonnaise obsession. No, that’s not a euphemism – according to Ronnie, he’ll “… have it on everything I eat, even a roast dinner. The only thing I don’t have it on is cereal.”

Sam Taylor

A hairdresser from Chesterfield, Sam, 23, has been single for six months after breaking up with a former client, which seems a little ethically suspect. He thinks his job gives him an edge and opens by talking about a girl’s hair or clothes. However, this didn’t stop him from being the first person to get dumped on the show.

Samantha Kenny

Samantha, 26, is a Liverpudlian make-up artist who says her job stops her getting out of the weekend, though she’s looking for someone out of the area. “I love a cockney boy, so I’m hoping there is one in there for me,” she explains.

Sean Stone

Sean, 24, is a sweet salesman from Hertford who owns his own company. That’s why all of his dates get a bag of sweets on the first date, apparently oblivious to how sinister that seems. He boasts that free sweets aside, his best feature is his smile.

Wil Anderson

Arriving alongside Tiffany and Grace, 23 year old Wil comes from Whiltley Bay (a town famous for inspiring Bram Stoker’s Dracula). This quantity surveyor says he chooses to be single (via Radio Times). Can Love Island UK change that?

Contestants aside, the show is hosted by presenter and DJ Maya Jama, who’s been doing so since Season 9. Meanwhile, voice-over is provided by comedian and writer Ian Sterling, who’s been doing so since the very beginning of the show. Love Island has taken off all around the world, but Love Island UK is the series that, back in 2015, originated the format.

And those are all the all the confirmed cast for Love Island UK Season 11. Here’s where to watch the show in the US, and if you’re wondering whether the show’s love has ever lasted, here are all Love Island UK couples that are still together.

