All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure boasts some excellent performers who help bring this twisting tale to life. If you’re curious about who plays who, here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure.

All Major Actors in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield

Max Caulfield was the protagonist of the original Life Is Strange and returns around ten years later as a university teacher/photographer-in-residence, sharing her skills at Caledon University. She has the power to reverse time, though she’s not used it in years, and in this new game, she acquires the ability to hop between dimensions.

She’s played by actor and singer Hannah Telle, who played Max in the original game. She’s had a variety of roles, including one of the killer’s would-be victims in the game Murdered: Soul Suspect. As with most of the other cast, Telle provided motion capture for the character.

Olivia AbiAssi as Safi Llewellyn-Fayyad

Olivia AbiAssi, who recently featured in the comedy short Goldfish, is Safi, Max’s best friend. Safi is more confident than Max, though she and her mother don’t always see eye to eye. She’s a professor’s assistant and has a book in the works, but her life is cut short. It’s her death that becomes the catalyst for Max’s new powers. That might sound like a short role for AbiAssi, but Safi survives in the alternate world, where most of your interactions with her take place.

Blu Allen as Moses Murphy

Moses is another of Max’s friends, and along with Safi, they’re a tight knit group. He’s a wizard with pretty much anything technological and has his own lab in the university’s observatory. He takes Safi’s death hard, though he’s still there for Max when she needs him.

Actor and singer Blu Allen doesn’t have a lot in the way of TV credits, but he’s appeared in musicals MJ The Musical and Titanique. The latter is a musical comedy based on the movie Titanic, and going by the clips on YouTube, it’s as strange as it sounds.

Rachel Crowl as Gwen Hunter

Gwen Hunter is a professor and mentor to Safi who helps her get her book deal, but things get pretty complicated for her in both dimensions. She’s played by Rachel Crowl, who’s lent her voice to several game projects, including The Elder Scrolls Online’s Gold Road DLC, where she voices a dragon.

Samantha Bowling as Amanda Thomas

As part of the cast of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, Samantha Bowling (The Edge of Her Mind Anthology) is Amanda, owner of The Turtle and a potential love interest for Max. She’s also a serious expert on the local music scene.

Bahr Dawoud as Yasmin Fayyad

Yasmin Fayyad (Bahr Dawoud) is Safi’s mother and head of the university. In one universe, she is a woman torn up by her daughter’s death, while in the other, she’s a barrier to Max uncovering the truth. In both dimensions, she’s very protective of the university’s reputation.

Sam Oguma as Vinh Lang

Actor and comedian Sam Oguma is Vinh, assistant to Safi’s mother Yasmin. He delivers everything with drama but has his own secrets, not least because he’s head of the university’s Abraxas Society.

Full Cast of Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Aside from those cast members, there are several other actors who appear in the game and an additional cast who, presumably, play less notable characters and background characters. Shockingly, I didn’t spot any Baldur’s Gate 3 actors in there, which is a huge, huge oversight on Deck Nine’s part. Do they not have Devora Wilde’s number?

Main cast:

Max Caulfield – Hannah Telle

– Hannah Telle Safi Llewellyn-Fayyad – Olivia AbiAssi

– Olivia AbiAssi Moses Murphy – Blu Allen

– Blu Allen Amanda Thomas – Samantha Bowling

– Samantha Bowling Diamond Washington – Ilasiea Gray

– Ilasiea Gray Reggie Kogan – Jake Cuddemi

– Jake Cuddemi Yasmin Fayyad – Bahr Dawoud

– Bahr Dawoud Vinh Lang – Sam Oguma

– Sam Oguma Gwen Hunter – Rachel Crowl

– Rachel Crowl Loretta Rice – Ashlynn Hideman

– Ashlynn Hideman Lucas Colmenero – Marco Alberto Robinson

– Marco Alberto Robinson Vince Alderman – Brian Landis Folkins

– Brian Landis Folkins Chloe Price – Rhianna DeVries

Additional cast:

Adelaide Ray Young

Alexis Bloom

Anastasia Davidson

Billy Vinson

Cara Bernard

Celia Duffala

Chloe Nosan

Chris Grittner

Christian Ray Robinson

Corwin Cantin

Dan Ruescher

Elle Porter

Erika Mori

Garrett Thompson

Giovana Lasala-Mundheim

Greg Meader

Isabel Chavez

Jeff Kurtenacker

Jenny Kim Eaves

John Hauser

John Chandler Welter

Joshua Wraa

Kelsey Lakowske

Leah Cardenas

Luke Antonio Luna Acquavella

Mark Droste

Martha Murrie

Matt Clough

Mikah Conway

Miso Telle

Mittens Kurtenacker

Nate Alexander

Nicole deBree

Omid Harrison

Robert Michael Sanders

Sarah Klaren

Simone St. John

Stephan Frost

Webb Pickersgill

Zac Cantin

Zachary Andrews

And those are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Life Is Strange: Double Exposure.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is available now on PC.

