All Mario & Luigi: Brothership Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

It’s been a great year for Nintendo RPGs, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership is not only primed to be Nintendo’s big holiday title but also a revival of the fan-favorite Mario & Luigi series. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to pre-order Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

All Mario & Luigi: Brothership Pre-Order Bonuses

Like most of Nintendo’s major releases, it’s rare for the company to offer different editions of their latest releases, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership is sadly no different. Outside of deciding whether or not you want a physical or digital version of the game, there is no difference between either version of the game. Both versions will retail for $60, but of note is that the digital edition, if you decide to purchase a Nintendo Switch voucher, would technically be $10 less, but that’s about it.

However, Nintendo has decided to continue its recent trend of retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses by offering three different bonuses depending on which retailer you order from. Target, Best Buy, and Gamestop each have a different bonus, and they vary in terms of quality and desirability.

If you purchase Mario & Luigi: Brothership from Target, you’ll get a set of magnetic photo frames. They look cute, but the overall size of the frame size of the frame is unknown, and the artwork isn’t exactly something to write home about. Best Buy, meanwhile, has an acrylic pin set of Mario and Luigi, which is nice, especially if you’re someone who loves pins and has a friend you want to share one with. Then there’s Gamestop, which has a pair of keychains using the same character art of Mario and Luigi that appears on all of the pre-order bonuses.

Personally, I’m more drawn to the keychains from Gamestop, but all three pre-orders are decent little additions that are nice little incentives to pre-order what is probably going to be one of the last major releases on the Nintendo Switch.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 7, 2024.

