All Pokémon Evolved By Items

In the Pokémon gaming franchise, there are several ways to evolve your Pokémon companions, and they aren’t all as simple as battling. You’ll need some items if you want to complete your Pokédex, and here’s the full list of those items.

Recommended Videos

All Item Evolution Pokémon

Here is a list of all of the items that can be used to evolve Pokémon. The following list is full of those that you can simply find, head to your item pouch and select use a specific Pokémon to have it evolve.

They truly are some of the most simple Pokémon to evolve in the game.

Item Pokémon Evolved Pokémon Auspicious Armor Charcadet Armarouge Black Augurite Scyther Kleavor Chipped Pot Sinistea (Antique) Polteageist (Antique) Cracked Pot Sinistea (Phony) Polteageist (Phony) Galarica Cuff Galarian Slowpoke Galarian Slowbro Galarica Wreath Galarian Slowpoke Galarian Slowking Malicious Armor Charcadet Ceruledge Masterpiece Teacup Poltchageist Sinistcha Metal Alloy Duraludon Archaludon Peat Block Ursaring Ursaluna Scroll of Darkness Kubfu Urshifu (Single Strike) Scroll of Waters Kubfu Urshifu (Rapid Strike) Sweet Apple Applin Appletun Syrupy Apple Applin Dipplin Tart Apple Applin Flapple Unremarkable Teacup Poltchageist Sinistcha

All Held Item Evolution Pokémon

The next table of items includes all items that must be held to evolve, but it doesn’t stop there. You’ll need to trigger the evolution while your Pokémon is holding the item. This can be done through trading, leveling up, or other means.

Here’s all Pokémon that evolve through this method.

Held Item Pokémon Evolved Pokémon Evolution Trigger Deep Sea Scale Clamperl Gorebyss Trade Deep Sea Tooth Clamperl Huntail Trade Dragon Scale Seadra Kingdra Trade Dubious Disc Porygon2 Porygon-Z Trade Electirizer Electrabuzz Electivire Trade King’s Rock Poliwhirl Politoed Trade King’s Rock Slowpoke Slowking Trade Magmarizer Magmar Magmortar Trade Metal Coat Onix Steelix Trade Metal Coat Scyther Scizor Trade Oval Stone Happiny Chansey Level up at daytime Prism Scale Feebas Milotic Trade Protector Rhydon Rhyperior Trade Razor Claw Sneasel Weavile Level up at night Razor Claw Hisuian Sneasel Sneasler Level up at daytime Razor Fang Gligar Gliscor Level up at night Reaper Cloth Dusclops Dusknoir Trade Sachet Spritzee Aromatisse Trade Upgrade Porygon Porygon 2 Trade Whipped Dream Swirlix Slurpuff Trade Strawberry Sweet Milcery Alcremie Spinning Love Sweet Milcery Alcremie Spinning Berry Sweet Milcery Alcremie Spinning Clover Sweet Milcery Alcremie Spinning Flower Sweet Milcery Alcremie Spinning Star Sweet Milcery Alcremie Spinning Ribbon Sweet Milcery Alcremie Spinning

All Pokémon That Evolve With Evolution Stones

Image via The Pokemon Company

Below you will find all of the Pokémon in the franchise so far that can be evolved using evolution stones.

These stones can be found across the Pokémon world, and when used on specific Pokémon from your item pouch it will trigger them to evolve. Here’s the full list.

Evolution Stone Pokémon Evolved Pokémon Dawn Stone Snorunt (Female) Froslass Dawn Stone Kirlia (Male) Gallade Dusk Stone Doublade Aegislash Dusk Stone Lampent Chandelure Dusk Stone Misdreavus Mismagius Dusk Stone Murkrow Honchkrow Fire Stone Capsakid Scovillain Fire Stone Eevee Flareon Fire Stone Growlithe Arcanine Fire Stone Hisuian Growlithe Hisuian Arcanine Fire Stone Pansear Simisear Fire Stone Vulpix Ninetales Ice Stone Cetoddle Cetitan Ice Stone Darumaka Darmanitan Ice Stone Sandshrew Sandslash Ice Stone Vulpix Nintetales Ice Stone Crabrawler Crabominable Ice Stone Eevee Glaceon Leaf Stone Gloom Vileplume Leaf Stone Nuzleaf Shiftry Leaf Stone Pansage Simisage Leaf Stone Voltorb Electrode Leaf Stone Weepingbell Victreebel Leaf Stone Exeggcute Alolan Exeggutor Leaf Stone Eevee Leafeon Leaf Stone Exeggcute Exeggutor Moon Stone Nidorina Nidoqueen Moon Stone Nidorino Nidoking Moon Stone Clefairy Celfable Moon Stone Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Moon Stone Skitty Delcatty Moon Stone Munna Musharna Shiny Stone Togetic Togekiss Shiny Stone Roselia Roserade Shiny Stone Minccino Cinccino Shiny Stone Floette Florges Sun Stone Gloom Bellossom Sun Stone Sunkern Sunflora Sun Stone Cottonee Whimsicott Sun Stone Petilil Lilligant Sun Stone Helioptile Heliolisk Sun Stone Petilil Lilligant Thunder Stone Pikachu Riachu Thunder Stone (In Alola) Pikachu Alolan Riachu Thunder Stone Charjabug Vikavolt Thunder Stone Magneton Magnezone Water Stone Poliwhirl Poliwrath Water Stone Shellder Cloyster Water Stone Staryu Starmie Water Stone Eevee Vaporeon Water Stone Lombre Ludicolo Water Stone Panpour Simipour

These are all of the items you should be on the lookout for if you’re trying to complete your Pokédex, or simply evolve your favorites. Expect more to be added to the game, and this list when new generations of Pokémon arrive.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy