All Pokémon Evolved By Items

In the Pokémon gaming franchise, there are several ways to evolve your Pokémon companions, and they aren’t all as simple as battling. You’ll need some items if you want to complete your Pokédex, and here’s the full list of those items.
All Item Evolution Pokémon
Here is a list of all of the items that can be used to evolve Pokémon. The following list is full of those that you can simply find, head to your item pouch and select use a specific Pokémon to have it evolve.
They truly are some of the most simple Pokémon to evolve in the game.
|Item
|Pokémon
|Evolved Pokémon
|Auspicious Armor
|Charcadet
|Armarouge
|Black Augurite
|Scyther
|Kleavor
|Chipped Pot
|Sinistea (Antique)
|Polteageist (Antique)
|Cracked Pot
|Sinistea (Phony)
|Polteageist (Phony)
|Galarica Cuff
|Galarian Slowpoke
|Galarian Slowbro
|Galarica Wreath
|Galarian Slowpoke
|Galarian Slowking
|Malicious Armor
|Charcadet
|Ceruledge
|Masterpiece Teacup
|Poltchageist
|Sinistcha
|Metal Alloy
|Duraludon
|Archaludon
|Peat Block
|Ursaring
|Ursaluna
|Scroll of Darkness
|Kubfu
|Urshifu (Single Strike)
|Scroll of Waters
|Kubfu
|Urshifu (Rapid Strike)
|Sweet Apple
|Applin
|Appletun
|Syrupy Apple
|Applin
|Dipplin
|Tart Apple
|Applin
|Flapple
|Unremarkable Teacup
|Poltchageist
|Sinistcha
All Held Item Evolution Pokémon
The next table of items includes all items that must be held to evolve, but it doesn’t stop there. You’ll need to trigger the evolution while your Pokémon is holding the item. This can be done through trading, leveling up, or other means.
Here’s all Pokémon that evolve through this method.
|Held Item
|Pokémon
|Evolved Pokémon
|Evolution Trigger
|Deep Sea Scale
|Clamperl
|Gorebyss
|Trade
|Deep Sea Tooth
|Clamperl
|Huntail
|Trade
|Dragon Scale
|Seadra
|Kingdra
|Trade
|Dubious Disc
|Porygon2
|Porygon-Z
|Trade
|Electirizer
|Electrabuzz
|Electivire
|Trade
|King’s Rock
|Poliwhirl
|Politoed
|Trade
|King’s Rock
|Slowpoke
|Slowking
|Trade
|Magmarizer
|Magmar
|Magmortar
|Trade
|Metal Coat
|Onix
|Steelix
|Trade
|Metal Coat
|Scyther
|Scizor
|Trade
|Oval Stone
|Happiny
|Chansey
|Level up at daytime
|Prism Scale
|Feebas
|Milotic
|Trade
|Protector
|Rhydon
|Rhyperior
|Trade
|Razor Claw
|Sneasel
|Weavile
|Level up at night
|Razor Claw
|Hisuian Sneasel
|Sneasler
|Level up at daytime
|Razor Fang
|Gligar
|Gliscor
|Level up at night
|Reaper Cloth
|Dusclops
|Dusknoir
|Trade
|Sachet
|Spritzee
|Aromatisse
|Trade
|Upgrade
|Porygon
|Porygon 2
|Trade
|Whipped Dream
|Swirlix
|Slurpuff
|Trade
|Strawberry Sweet
|Milcery
|Alcremie
|Spinning
|Love Sweet
|Milcery
|Alcremie
|Spinning
|Berry Sweet
|Milcery
|Alcremie
|Spinning
|Clover Sweet
|Milcery
|Alcremie
|Spinning
|Flower Sweet
|Milcery
|Alcremie
|Spinning
|Star Sweet
|Milcery
|Alcremie
|Spinning
|Ribbon Sweet
|Milcery
|Alcremie
|Spinning
All Pokémon That Evolve With Evolution Stones
Below you will find all of the Pokémon in the franchise so far that can be evolved using evolution stones.
These stones can be found across the Pokémon world, and when used on specific Pokémon from your item pouch it will trigger them to evolve. Here’s the full list.
|Evolution Stone
|Pokémon
|Evolved Pokémon
|Dawn Stone
|Snorunt (Female)
|Froslass
|Dawn Stone
|Kirlia (Male)
|Gallade
|Dusk Stone
|Doublade
|Aegislash
|Dusk Stone
|Lampent
|Chandelure
|Dusk Stone
|Misdreavus
|Mismagius
|Dusk Stone
|Murkrow
|Honchkrow
|Fire Stone
|Capsakid
|Scovillain
|Fire Stone
|Eevee
|Flareon
|Fire Stone
|Growlithe
|Arcanine
|Fire Stone
|Hisuian Growlithe
|Hisuian Arcanine
|Fire Stone
|Pansear
|Simisear
|Fire Stone
|Vulpix
|Ninetales
|Ice Stone
|Cetoddle
|Cetitan
|Ice Stone
|Darumaka
|Darmanitan
|Ice Stone
|Sandshrew
|Sandslash
|Ice Stone
|Vulpix
|Nintetales
|Ice Stone
|Crabrawler
|Crabominable
|Ice Stone
|Eevee
|Glaceon
|Leaf Stone
|Gloom
|Vileplume
|Leaf Stone
|Nuzleaf
|Shiftry
|Leaf Stone
|Pansage
|Simisage
|Leaf Stone
|Voltorb
|Electrode
|Leaf Stone
|Weepingbell
|Victreebel
|Leaf Stone
|Exeggcute
|Alolan Exeggutor
|Leaf Stone
|Eevee
|Leafeon
|Leaf Stone
|Exeggcute
|Exeggutor
|Moon Stone
|Nidorina
|Nidoqueen
|Moon Stone
|Nidorino
|Nidoking
|Moon Stone
|Clefairy
|Celfable
|Moon Stone
|Jigglypuff
|Wigglytuff
|Moon Stone
|Skitty
|Delcatty
|Moon Stone
|Munna
|Musharna
|Shiny Stone
|Togetic
|Togekiss
|Shiny Stone
|Roselia
|Roserade
|Shiny Stone
|Minccino
|Cinccino
|Shiny Stone
|Floette
|Florges
|Sun Stone
|Gloom
|Bellossom
|Sun Stone
|Sunkern
|Sunflora
|Sun Stone
|Cottonee
|Whimsicott
|Sun Stone
|Petilil
|Lilligant
|Sun Stone
|Helioptile
|Heliolisk
|Sun Stone
|Petilil
|Lilligant
|Thunder Stone
|Pikachu
|Riachu
|Thunder Stone (In Alola)
|Pikachu
|Alolan Riachu
|Thunder Stone
|Charjabug
|Vikavolt
|Thunder Stone
|Magneton
|Magnezone
|Water Stone
|Poliwhirl
|Poliwrath
|Water Stone
|Shellder
|Cloyster
|Water Stone
|Staryu
|Starmie
|Water Stone
|Eevee
|Vaporeon
|Water Stone
|Lombre
|Ludicolo
|Water Stone
|Panpour
|Simipour
These are all of the items you should be on the lookout for if you’re trying to complete your Pokédex, or simply evolve your favorites. Expect more to be added to the game, and this list when new generations of Pokémon arrive.
Published: Sep 17, 2024 08:36 pm