All Pokémon Evolved By Items

There's a lot.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Sep 17, 2024 08:36 pm

In the Pokémon gaming franchise, there are several ways to evolve your Pokémon companions, and they aren’t all as simple as battling. You’ll need some items if you want to complete your Pokédex, and here’s the full list of those items.

All Item Evolution Pokémon 

Here is a list of all of the items that can be used to evolve Pokémon. The following list is full of those that you can simply find, head to your item pouch and select use a specific Pokémon to have it evolve.

They truly are some of the most simple Pokémon to evolve in the game.

ItemPokémon Evolved Pokémon 
Auspicious ArmorCharcadetArmarouge
Black AuguriteScytherKleavor
Chipped PotSinistea (Antique)Polteageist (Antique)
Cracked PotSinistea (Phony)Polteageist (Phony)
Galarica CuffGalarian SlowpokeGalarian Slowbro
Galarica WreathGalarian SlowpokeGalarian Slowking
Malicious ArmorCharcadetCeruledge
Masterpiece TeacupPoltchageistSinistcha
Metal AlloyDuraludonArchaludon
Peat BlockUrsaringUrsaluna
Scroll of DarknessKubfuUrshifu (Single Strike)
Scroll of WatersKubfuUrshifu (Rapid Strike)
Sweet AppleApplinAppletun
Syrupy AppleApplinDipplin
Tart AppleApplinFlapple
Unremarkable TeacupPoltchageistSinistcha

All Held Item Evolution Pokémon 

The next table of items includes all items that must be held to evolve, but it doesn’t stop there. You’ll need to trigger the evolution while your Pokémon is holding the item. This can be done through trading, leveling up, or other means.

Here’s all Pokémon that evolve through this method.

Held ItemPokémon Evolved Pokémon Evolution Trigger
Deep Sea ScaleClamperlGorebyssTrade
Deep Sea ToothClamperlHuntailTrade
Dragon ScaleSeadraKingdraTrade
Dubious DiscPorygon2Porygon-ZTrade
ElectirizerElectrabuzzElectivireTrade
King’s RockPoliwhirlPolitoedTrade
King’s RockSlowpokeSlowkingTrade
MagmarizerMagmarMagmortarTrade
Metal CoatOnixSteelixTrade
Metal CoatScytherScizorTrade
Oval StoneHappinyChanseyLevel up at daytime
Prism ScaleFeebasMiloticTrade
ProtectorRhydonRhyperiorTrade
Razor ClawSneaselWeavileLevel up at night
Razor ClawHisuian SneaselSneaslerLevel up at daytime
Razor FangGligarGliscorLevel up at night
Reaper ClothDusclopsDusknoirTrade
SachetSpritzeeAromatisseTrade
UpgradePorygonPorygon 2Trade
Whipped DreamSwirlixSlurpuffTrade
Strawberry SweetMilceryAlcremieSpinning
Love SweetMilceryAlcremieSpinning
Berry SweetMilceryAlcremieSpinning
Clover SweetMilceryAlcremieSpinning
Flower SweetMilceryAlcremieSpinning
Star SweetMilceryAlcremieSpinning
Ribbon SweetMilceryAlcremieSpinning

All Pokémon That Evolve With Evolution Stones

Below you will find all of the Pokémon in the franchise so far that can be evolved using evolution stones.

These stones can be found across the Pokémon world, and when used on specific Pokémon from your item pouch it will trigger them to evolve. Here’s the full list.

Evolution StonePokémon Evolved Pokémon 
Dawn StoneSnorunt (Female)Froslass
Dawn StoneKirlia (Male)Gallade
Dusk StoneDoubladeAegislash
Dusk StoneLampentChandelure
Dusk StoneMisdreavusMismagius
Dusk StoneMurkrowHonchkrow
Fire StoneCapsakidScovillain
Fire StoneEeveeFlareon
Fire StoneGrowlitheArcanine
Fire StoneHisuian GrowlitheHisuian Arcanine
Fire StonePansearSimisear
Fire StoneVulpixNinetales
Ice StoneCetoddleCetitan
Ice StoneDarumakaDarmanitan
Ice StoneSandshrewSandslash
Ice StoneVulpixNintetales
Ice StoneCrabrawlerCrabominable
Ice StoneEeveeGlaceon
Leaf StoneGloomVileplume
Leaf StoneNuzleafShiftry
Leaf StonePansageSimisage
Leaf StoneVoltorbElectrode
Leaf StoneWeepingbellVictreebel
Leaf StoneExeggcuteAlolan Exeggutor
Leaf StoneEeveeLeafeon
Leaf StoneExeggcuteExeggutor
Moon StoneNidorinaNidoqueen
Moon StoneNidorinoNidoking
Moon StoneClefairyCelfable
Moon StoneJigglypuffWigglytuff
Moon StoneSkittyDelcatty
Moon StoneMunnaMusharna
Shiny StoneTogeticTogekiss
Shiny StoneRoseliaRoserade
Shiny StoneMinccinoCinccino
Shiny StoneFloetteFlorges
Sun StoneGloomBellossom
Sun StoneSunkernSunflora
Sun StoneCottoneeWhimsicott
Sun StonePetililLilligant
Sun StoneHelioptileHeliolisk
Sun StonePetililLilligant
Thunder StonePikachuRiachu
Thunder Stone (In Alola)PikachuAlolan Riachu
Thunder StoneCharjabugVikavolt
Thunder StoneMagnetonMagnezone
Water StonePoliwhirlPoliwrath
Water StoneShellderCloyster
Water StoneStaryuStarmie
Water StoneEeveeVaporeon
Water StoneLombreLudicolo
Water StonePanpourSimipour

These are all of the items you should be on the lookout for if you’re trying to complete your Pokédex, or simply evolve your favorites. Expect more to be added to the game, and this list when new generations of Pokémon arrive.

