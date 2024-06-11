Concord is set to land simultaneously on PC and PlayStation 5, but should you put your money down now or wait until its August 23 release date? To help you make that decision, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Concord.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Concord

Revealed at State of Play, Concord looks to be Sony’s attempt at making its own Overwatch. Whether it succeeds remains to be seen, given there are plenty of other team vs team FPS titles out there and more in the works.

But if you’re willing to take the risk and pre-order, there are a few bonuses you can get your hands on. There are also a couple of different editions of Concord on the way, too. So, here’s what’s on offer.

All Concord Pre-Order Bonuses

Pre-order any edition of Concord on PC or PS5, and you get the following:

Monarch Pack (Vale’s Monarch Frontliner Sniper Skin, Dead Reckoner Weapon Skin Pack)

Beta early access for you and four friends.

Yes, no matter which version you get, you can access Concord’s beta – it’s not limited to the deluxe edition.

The beta will take place in July, over the course of a weekend, and given the game will be about a month away from release, you can expect it to be pretty feature-complete. Sony hasn’t revealed which weekend in July the beta will be happening, and, naturally, pre-ordering after that date means you’ve missed out on that pre-order benefit.

All Concord Editions

There’s no collector’s edition of Concord, nor is there any kind of physical edition. The game, both on PC and PlayStation 5, is only available digitally. Here are the two editions:

Concord Standard Edition ($39.99)

This edition includes:

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

Concord Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

The Concord Digital Deluxe Edition costs $20 more and gives you the following:

Base game

Pre-order bonuses

16 character skins.

72 hour early access

Yes, Sony is following in the footsteps of many other publishers and letting you play a few days early if you buy Concord Digital Deluxe Edition. It also throws in sixteen skins, and since there are sixteen characters in Concord, that’s one for each character.

However, if you end up maining one or two, you might never use the other skins, which makes that $20 look like a poor investment. You can also upgrade to the Concord Digital Deluxe Edition from the standard edition if you do feel those skins are worth it.

And those are are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Concord.

Concord releases on PC and PlayStation on August 23.

