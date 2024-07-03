Dead Rising is back. Again. After a PS4/Xbox One remaster, Capcom is giving Frank West yet another lease of life with a new version, coming in September. If you’re thinking of picking it up, these are all pre-order bonuses & editions for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster gives the game a serious overhaul, including new character models, lighting, tweaked controls, and much, much more. Even if you bought the previous remaster of this zombie sandbox, it’s looking very appealing. If you choose to pre-order it, here’s what you’ll get for your early investment.

Three new outfits:

Frank West 2006 (Dead Rising)

Willamette Parkview Mall Bee (Dead Rising)

Chuck Greene (Dead Rising 2)

Three BGM tunes:

Super Shopper (Dead Rising 2)

Happy Flight! (Mall Music 6 arranged)

Dreams of Yore (Mall Music 2 arranged)

Going by what Capcom has revealed, the Frank West 2006 outfit also switches Frank’s new face — which has had a mixed response — over to his original Dead Rising face.

Speaking of past game, while a Dead Rising 2 Deluxe Remaster is probably a long, long way off, the pre-order content does let you dress as that game’s protagonist, Chuck Greene, which is a fun touch for franchise fans.

All Different Editions for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

There are two basic editions of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, as follows. Both are digital, though a physical release is said to be following in November, two months after the game’s digital release.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Standard Edition – $49.99

This edition contains

Base game

All pre-order bonuses

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99

Yes, you read that right. There’s a Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition. It includes:

Base game

All pre-order bonuses

17 additional BGM tracks and 17 new costumes.

The new costumes are mostly based on other Capcom IPs, with a few exceptions, as outlined below:

Resident Evil – Chris Redfield, Ashley Graham, Leon S. Kennedy, Licker, Nemesis, Chainsaw Villager

Mega Man – Mega Man, Tron Bonne, Lan Hikari

Street Fighter Alpha 3 – Ken, Sodom

Darkstalkers – Rikuo

Cyberbots – Blodia

Other non-game costumes – Sheriff, War Photographer, Clown, Creepy Rabbit

It’s a little disappointing that there’s no Albert Wesker. Also, I’m hoping there’s a different Mega Man costume included in the base game, because one was present in the original. If Capcom has relegated The Blue Bomber to Deluxe, er, Deluxe Remaster Deluxe Edition content, it’s a little off.

Being digital-only until November, there’s no Collector’s Edition announced at present. However, I’ve got my fingers crossed. Dead Rising 2 had a couple of extra bonuses, including a Zombrex Pen, and a hefty, 12-inch model of a zombie.

The game arrives on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on September 18. And those are all editions and pre-order bonuses for Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

