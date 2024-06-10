Prison Architect 2 is back for more ethically questionable incarceration antics. But should you pre-order it? To help you decide, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Prison Architect 2.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Prison Architect 2

Prison Architect 2 offers a few pre-order items for those willing to put their money down early, and an extra item for those pre-order the deluxe edition. So far, the game is only getting a digital release. Here’s what you’ll get if you order before its September 3rd release date.

All Prison Architect 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Image via Paradox Interactive

Whether you pre-order Prison Architect 2 on PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, you’ll get the following pre-order items:

K9 Dog Skins (Standard Edition and Warden’s Edition)

Warden Skins & Desk (Warden’s Edition only)

The items are cosmetic, so they shouldn’t impact how the game plays but if you want to give your prison doggos a new look, it’s not the worst pre-order bonus.

Related: Black Myth: Wukong All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

All Prison Architect 2 Editions

The “Warden’s Edition” is Prison Architect 2’s equivalent of a digital deluxe edition, and includes a few other items and skins. Not all are cosmetic, but cool as they might be, don’t expect them to be instrumental in turning your prison’s fortunes around. Here are both editions:

Prison Architect Standard Edition ($39.99)

Base Game

K9 Dog Skins (pre-order)

Prison Architect 2: Warden’s Edition ($49.99)

Base Game

K9 Dog Skins (pre-order)Prison Architect 2: Warden’s Edition

Warden Skins & Desk (pre-order)

Captain Sandens

Rahul Banks

Professor Yung

Nina Barros

Warden’s Rug

Warden’s Desk

Warden’s Wallpaper

Related: All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for New World: Aeternum

It’ll cost you $10 extra for the Warden’s Edition, which isn’t the priciest Deluxe Edition I’ve seen. If the original Prison Architect is anything to go by, there’ll be additional DLC released later down the line, but it’s not guaranteed and there’s no season pass being sold.

Prison Architect proved popular and its reviews are sitting at Very Positive on Steam, though I suspect the sequel’s switch from 2D to 3D graphics might not to be everyone’s taste.

Prison Architect 2 will be available on September 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy