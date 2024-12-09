All Tidal Outfits in Infinity Nikki, Ranked by Score

Infinity Nikki is all about the outfits. Yes, you’re saving the world, but more importantly, you’re doing it in style. Infinity Nikki’s Tidal outfits are some of the coolest, and if you’re wondering which one to go for, we’ve ranked them all by score.

Infinity Nikki’s Tidal Outfits, Ranked By Score

Just what are Infinity Nikki’s Tidal outfits? They’re a subset of the Distant Sea resonance outfit set that can be acquired with the aid of Tidal Guidance. They’re all five-star outfits and, as with other resonance outfits, are scored for Elegant, Fresh, Sweet, Sexy, and Cool. These scores are after Glow-Up, a mechanic you unlock later in the game, so these are the maximum scores these outfits can reach when you’ve unlocked every piece.

So, which outfit scores the highest? Here’s each of the four Tidal outfits, ranked by their maximum total score, and with their highest category score highlighted.

Crystal Poems (10 pieces)

With shades of Frozen’s Elsa, this outfit scores highly for Sweet, the highest single score of all the outfits. It also has the highest total score, but that’s less important when it comes to Style Contests.

Elegant: 2291

Fresh: 8152

Sweet: 16490

Sexy: 2310

Cool: 2396

Total Score: 31,639

Fairytale Swan (9 pieces)

This outfit’s highest stat is Elegant, and we can’t argue with that. It doesn’t scream “swan,” headpiece aside, but it’s definitely got that fairytale feeling, complete with a dress you could hide a minibar under.

Elegant: 15852

Fresh: 1808

Sweet: 2392

Sexy: 7910

Cool: 2105

Total Score: 30,067

Blossoming Stars (9 pieces)

This starry-themed outfit’s max stat is Fresh, and we guess the green hues are enough to tie it into the Distant Sea theme.

Elegant: 7792

Fresh: 15666

Sweet: 2198

Sexy: 2446

Cool: 1963

Total Score: 30,065

Whispers of Waves (9 pieces)

Finally, the Whispers of Waves scores high for Sexy. Its blurb talks about an old sailor in a house, speaking slowly, claiming he’s a messenger for the sea, which sounds a little sinister but maybe that’s just because we’ve read too much H.P. Lovecraft.

Elegant: 2149

Fresh: 7803

Sweet: 2149

Sexy: 15634

Cool: 2328

Total Score: 30,063

Which Infinity Nikki Tidal Outfit Should You Choose?

So, which of these outfits should you go for? Ultimately, it’s down to personal preference. While Crystal Poems is, technically, the highest-scoring dress, it won’t let you sweep the board in style contests.

Why? Well, the way Style Contests work is that each has a focus: Sweet, Elegant, Sexy, or Cool. So, you should pick an outfit that fits the theme; wearing Crystal Poems to a Fresh-focused contest would be a mistake. Likewise, while Blossoming Stars would win you a Fresh contest, it could fall flat in an Elegant contest.

Still, you can always get all four outfits and cover your bases, right? Unfortunately, it’s not quite that easy.

How To Get Tidal Outfits in Infinity Nikki

How do you get the Tidal outfits in Infinity Nikki? With great difficulty is the short answer. For a longer answer, we’ve got an explanation of Infinity Nikki’s gacha system here. But the way it works is this.

You select Tidal Guidance from the Distant Sea menu and pick one of the four outfits.

Then, you spend Stellarites, one or ten, to Resonate, known as a “pull.” Ten Stellarites guarantees you at least a four-star item.

This has a small chance of giving you a five-star item, which will be one of the pieces of the item you chose through Tidal Guidance.

If you get 20 pulls without a five-star item, the game will give you one.

Unfortunately, you can’t really grind to unlock these outfits. Instead, the primary way of getting your hands on Stellarite is by buying it with real money. Sixty Stellarite costs $0.99 USD, which, factoring in Infinity Nikki‘s Pity system, should at least get you three pieces of whichever Tidal outfit you’ve earned. So, it’s going to cost you $3 – $3.30 per outfit, around $12.30 to get all four Tidal outfits.

And those are all Tidal outfits in Infinity Nikki ranked by score. And while you can’t currently get Stellarite for free, here are some codes to get you other free stuff in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki is available now on PlayStation, PC, and iOS.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy