All Voice Actors & Cast for Elden Ring

Elden Ring isn’t short on characters, from the bizarre Goldenmask to the menacing Malenia. And while the game’s not short on lore, its voice talent is instrumental in bringing these characters to life. Here are all the voice actors and the cast of Elden Ring.
Who Is in the Cast of Elden Ring?
Several actors voice multiple characters, but here’s who’s behind some of Elden Ring‘s most memorable NPCs:
Aimee Ffion Edwards as Ranni the Witch
Ranni the Witch is a blue, multi-armed being who, should you so choose, you can align yourself with. But dig a little further, and you’ll find there’s more to her and her current form than meets the eye. She’s voiced by actress and singer Aimee Ffion Edwards, who JRPG fans may recognize as Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Martha Mackintosh as Melina
Your “maiden” and the one who gives you the spirit mount Torrent, Melina serves as a guide of sorts, nudging you toward what she believes is your destiny. It’s not that you have to follow her guidance, though – there’s scope for a little betrayal along the road. She’s played by Martha Mackintosh, who fans of British TV may know from Welsh comedy-drama Stella.
Ramon Tikaram as Godrick the Grafted
Godrick the Grafted is one of the first major bosses players will fight, and he comes with a gruesome gimmick. The demigod has attached multiple limbs to his body, harvested from living beings, and he’s got a nasty sideline in manufacturing similar, independent nightmares. He’s voiced by Ramon Tikaram, who also plays Ramattra in Overwatch 2.
Mali Harries as Rennala Queen of the Full Moon
Initially a boss, Rennala’s fixation with her “egg” allows her to rebirth – effectively respec – players, but her backstory is a little tragic. Her somewhat unhinged mental state is the result of having her heart broken by another boss, Radagon. Fans of UK radio may know her voice actor, Mali Harries, as Natasha Archer in the long-running soap The Archers.
Those are some of the more prominent characters, but there are plenty of voice actors lending their talents to Elden Ring, some familiar, some not. Pip Torrens, for example, plays The Curator in the Dark Pictures games. And I’d love to know if Jim Johnson includes “Dung Eater” on his CV.
Here’s a full list of Elden Ring characters and their voice actors:
- Abandoned Merchant – James Doherty
- Aged-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type A – Wayne Forester
- Aged-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type B – Alison Dowling
- Aged-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type A – Gary Martin
- Aged-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type B – Rachel Atkins
- Alexander – Kevin Howarth
- Albus – Martyn Ellis
- Ancient Albinaurics – Jimmy Livingstone, Kevin Howarth
- Ancestral Follower Shamans – Hannah McCarthy
- Aureliette – Clare Corbett
- Bernahl – Fergus O’Donnell
- Blaidd – Scott Arthur
- Boc – Calvin A. Dean
- Corhyn – Samuel Barnett
- Diallos – Peter Caulfield
- D – Huw Parmenter
- Dominula Dancers – Mali Harries, Nia Roberts
- Dung Eater – Jim Johnson
- Edgar – Richard Hainsworth
- Fia – Chiara Goldsmith
- Finger Reader – Souad Faress
- Fire Giant – Shaun Dooley
- Gideon Ofnir – Joe McGann
- Gostoc – Ben Fox
- Godfrey / Hoarah Loux – Edward Rowe
- Godrick – Ramon Tikaram
- Godskin Apostles – Ben Norris
- Godskin Nobles – Wayne Forester
- Goldmask – Ryan Morris
- Gowry – Stephen Boxer
- Gurranq / Maliketh – Jonathan Keeble
- Hermit Merchant – Jonathan Keeble
- Hewg – James Doherty
- Iji – Aneirin Huges
- Irina / Hyetta – Clare Corbett
- Isolated Merchant – Mathew Marsh
- Jerren – Shane Attwooll
- Juvenile Scholar 1 – Ava Otten
- Juvenile Scholar 2 – Nerys Amber Stocks
- Juvenile Scholar 3 – Oliver Berry
- Kaiden Sellswords – Shaun Dooley
- Kalé – Nabil Elouahabi
- Kenneth Haight – William Gaminara
- Latenna – Jennifer English
- Malenia – Pippa Bennett Warner
- Margit / Morgott – Anthony Howell
- Melina – Martha Mackintosh
- Mature-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type A – Andrew Williams
- Mature-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type B – Kezia Burrows
- Mature-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type A – Ben Fox
- Mature-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type B – Lorraine Bruce
- Millicent – Allegra Marland
- Miners – Simon Gregor
- Miriel – Mathew Marsh
- Mohg – Con O’Neill
- Narrator – Jimmy Livingstone
- Nepheli Loux – Cara Theobold
- Nomadic Merchant 1 – Grahame Fox
- Nomadic Merchant 2 – Calvin A. Dean
- Nomadic Merchant 3 – Mathew Morgan
- Nomadic Merchant 4 – Scott Arthur
- Nomadic Merchant 5 / Imprisoned Merchant – Joe McGann
- Old Women / Wet Nurse – Mia Soteriou
- Patches – Will Vanderpuye
- Pumpkin Head Berserkers – Ramon Tikaram
- Radahn – Pip Torrens
- Ranni – Aimee Ffion Edwards
- Rennala – Mali Harries
- Roderika – Helen Monks
- Rogier – Ben Norris
- Rykard – Simon Gregor
- Rya / Zorayas – Ellie Heydon
- Sellen – Kezia Burrows
- Seluvis – Charles Dale
- Tanith – Gemma Whelan
- Thops – Mathew Morgan
- Thug – Dean Fagan
- Trolls – Edward Rowe, Laurie Brett
- Varré – Pip Torrens
- Veteran Generals – Mathew Morgan, Joe McGann
- Volcano Manor Apparition – Grahame Fox
- Wandering Nobles – Ben Fox
- Wormface 1 – Kevin Howarth
- Wormface 2 – Laurie Brett
- Yura / Shabriri – Shaun Dooley
And those are all the voices actors and the cast of Elden Ring.
