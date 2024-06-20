All Voice Actors & Cast for Elden Ring

Elden Ring isn’t short on characters, from the bizarre Goldenmask to the menacing Malenia. And while the game’s not short on lore, its voice talent is instrumental in bringing these characters to life. Here are all the voice actors and the cast of Elden Ring.

Who Is in the Cast of Elden Ring?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Several actors voice multiple characters, but here’s who’s behind some of Elden Ring‘s most memorable NPCs:

Aimee Ffion Edwards as Ranni the Witch

Ranni the Witch is a blue, multi-armed being who, should you so choose, you can align yourself with. But dig a little further, and you’ll find there’s more to her and her current form than meets the eye. She’s voiced by actress and singer Aimee Ffion Edwards, who JRPG fans may recognize as Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Martha Mackintosh as Melina

Your “maiden” and the one who gives you the spirit mount Torrent, Melina serves as a guide of sorts, nudging you toward what she believes is your destiny. It’s not that you have to follow her guidance, though – there’s scope for a little betrayal along the road. She’s played by Martha Mackintosh, who fans of British TV may know from Welsh comedy-drama Stella.

Ramon Tikaram as Godrick the Grafted

Godrick the Grafted is one of the first major bosses players will fight, and he comes with a gruesome gimmick. The demigod has attached multiple limbs to his body, harvested from living beings, and he’s got a nasty sideline in manufacturing similar, independent nightmares. He’s voiced by Ramon Tikaram, who also plays Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

Mali Harries as Rennala Queen of the Full Moon

Initially a boss, Rennala’s fixation with her “egg” allows her to rebirth – effectively respec – players, but her backstory is a little tragic. Her somewhat unhinged mental state is the result of having her heart broken by another boss, Radagon. Fans of UK radio may know her voice actor, Mali Harries, as Natasha Archer in the long-running soap The Archers.

Those are some of the more prominent characters, but there are plenty of voice actors lending their talents to Elden Ring, some familiar, some not. Pip Torrens, for example, plays The Curator in the Dark Pictures games. And I’d love to know if Jim Johnson includes “Dung Eater” on his CV.

Here’s a full list of Elden Ring characters and their voice actors:

Abandoned Merchant – James Doherty

– James Doherty Aged-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type A – Wayne Forester

– Wayne Forester Aged-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type B – Alison Dowling

– Alison Dowling Aged-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type A – Gary Martin

– Gary Martin Aged-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type B – Rachel Atkins

– Rachel Atkins Alexander – Kevin Howarth

– Kevin Howarth Albus – Martyn Ellis

– Martyn Ellis Ancient Albinaurics – Jimmy Livingstone, Kevin Howarth

– Jimmy Livingstone, Kevin Howarth Ancestral Follower Shamans – Hannah McCarthy

– Hannah McCarthy Aureliette – Clare Corbett

– Clare Corbett Bernahl – Fergus O’Donnell

– Fergus O’Donnell Blaidd – Scott Arthur

– Scott Arthur Boc – Calvin A. Dean

– Calvin A. Dean Corhyn – Samuel Barnett

– Samuel Barnett Diallos – Peter Caulfield

– Peter Caulfield D – Huw Parmenter

– Huw Parmenter Dominula Dancers – Mali Harries, Nia Roberts

– Mali Harries, Nia Roberts Dung Eater – Jim Johnson

– Jim Johnson Edgar – Richard Hainsworth

– Richard Hainsworth Fia – Chiara Goldsmith

– Chiara Goldsmith Finger Reader – Souad Faress

– Souad Faress Fire Giant – Shaun Dooley

– Shaun Dooley Gideon Ofnir – Joe McGann

– Joe McGann Gostoc – Ben Fox

– Ben Fox Godfrey / Hoarah Loux – Edward Rowe

– Edward Rowe Godrick – Ramon Tikaram

– Ramon Tikaram Godskin Apostles – Ben Norris

– Ben Norris Godskin Nobles – Wayne Forester

– Wayne Forester Goldmask – Ryan Morris

– Ryan Morris Gowry – Stephen Boxer

– Stephen Boxer Gurranq / Maliketh – Jonathan Keeble

– Jonathan Keeble Hermit Merchant – Jonathan Keeble

– Jonathan Keeble Hewg – James Doherty

– James Doherty Iji – Aneirin Huges

– Aneirin Huges Irina / Hyetta – Clare Corbett

– Clare Corbett Isolated Merchant – Mathew Marsh

– Mathew Marsh Jerren – Shane Attwooll

– Shane Attwooll Juvenile Scholar 1 – Ava Otten

– Ava Otten Juvenile Scholar 2 – Nerys Amber Stocks

– Nerys Amber Stocks Juvenile Scholar 3 – Oliver Berry

– Oliver Berry Kaiden Sellswords – Shaun Dooley

– Shaun Dooley Kalé – Nabil Elouahabi

– Nabil Elouahabi Kenneth Haight – William Gaminara

– William Gaminara Latenna – Jennifer English

– Jennifer English Malenia – Pippa Bennett Warner

– Pippa Bennett Warner Margit / Morgott – Anthony Howell

– Anthony Howell Melina – Martha Mackintosh

– Martha Mackintosh Mature-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type A – Andrew Williams

– Andrew Williams Mature-Voiced Protagonist 1, Type B – Kezia Burrows

– Kezia Burrows Mature-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type A – Ben Fox

– Ben Fox Mature-Voiced Protagonist 2, Type B – Lorraine Bruce

– Lorraine Bruce Millicent – Allegra Marland

– Allegra Marland Miners – Simon Gregor

– Simon Gregor Miriel – Mathew Marsh

– Mathew Marsh Mohg – Con O’Neill

– Con O’Neill Narrator – Jimmy Livingstone

– Jimmy Livingstone Nepheli Loux – Cara Theobold

– Cara Theobold Nomadic Merchant 1 – Grahame Fox

– Grahame Fox Nomadic Merchant 2 – Calvin A. Dean

– Calvin A. Dean Nomadic Merchant 3 – Mathew Morgan

– Mathew Morgan Nomadic Merchant 4 – Scott Arthur

– Scott Arthur Nomadic Merchant 5 / Imprisoned Merchant – Joe McGann

– Joe McGann Old Women / Wet Nurse – Mia Soteriou

– Mia Soteriou Patches – Will Vanderpuye

– Will Vanderpuye Pumpkin Head Berserkers – Ramon Tikaram

– Ramon Tikaram Radahn – Pip Torrens

– Pip Torrens Ranni – Aimee Ffion Edwards

– Aimee Ffion Edwards Rennala – Mali Harries

– Mali Harries Roderika – Helen Monks

– Helen Monks Rogier – Ben Norris

– Ben Norris Rykard – Simon Gregor

– Simon Gregor Rya / Zorayas – Ellie Heydon

– Ellie Heydon Sellen – Kezia Burrows

– Kezia Burrows Seluvis – Charles Dale

– Charles Dale Tanith – Gemma Whelan

– Gemma Whelan Thops – Mathew Morgan

– Mathew Morgan Thug – Dean Fagan

– Dean Fagan Trolls – Edward Rowe, Laurie Brett

– Edward Rowe, Laurie Brett Varré – Pip Torrens

– Pip Torrens Veteran Generals – Mathew Morgan, Joe McGann

– Mathew Morgan, Joe McGann Volcano Manor Apparition – Grahame Fox

– Grahame Fox Wandering Nobles – Ben Fox

– Ben Fox Wormface 1 – Kevin Howarth

– Kevin Howarth Wormface 2 – Laurie Brett

– Laurie Brett Yura / Shabriri – Shaun Dooley

And those are all the voices actors and the cast of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available now.

