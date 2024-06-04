Dark Might giving an evil grin and looking straight ahead
All Voice Actors & Cast List for My Hero Academia: You're Next

You're bound to recognize these voices.
My Hero Academia: You’re Next is bringing the iconic anime show back to theaters in 2024, and while there’s a new story to be told, many of your favorite voices are set to come back. Here’s a look at all of the voicing talent set to appear in My Hero Academia: You’re Next.

All Japanese Voice Actors & Cast List for My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Deku My Hero Academia You're Next
Screenshot via Toho Animation

The Japanese cast for My Hero Academia: You’re Next, like the English cast will include many of the same voices you will recognise from the main series. However, there are a few new additions for characters exclusive to the movie.

Here is a look at all of the Japanese talent voicing characters in My Hero Academia: You’re Next:

  • Daiki Yamashita as Midoriya Izuku
  • Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo
  • Ayane Sakura as Ochako Uraraka
  • Yuuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki
  • Kenta Miyake as All Might
  • Kaito Ishikawa as Lida Tenya
  • Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino
  • Giulio Gandini as Mamoru Miyano

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for My Hero Academia: You’re Next

At the time of publishing, there has been no official confirmation as to who will join the English cast of My Hero Academia: You’re Next, however, we can speculate on much of the cast as returning voices from the show.

Here are the most likely voices to return for My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s English voice cast:

  • Justin Briner as Midoriya Izuku
  • Clifford Chapin as Katsuki Bakugo
  • Luci Christian as Ochaco Uraka
  • David Matranga as Shoto Todoroki
  • Christopher R. Sabat as All Might
  • J. Michael Tatum as Tenya Lida

Once we have confirmation as to exactly who will be joining the English voice cast for the movie this list will be updated, but for now, we expect these core cast members will all reprise their roles.

If you want to get your My Hero Academia fix before You’re Next arrives in August, Season 7 is airing on Crunchyroll right now.

