Attack on Titan Movie Hits Theaters in Japan, But When Will ‘The Last Attack’ Release in US?

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, the compilation film that follows both episodes of Attack on Titan: THE FINAL CHAPTERS, is coming to theaters across Japan on Friday, November 8, but for those of you in the US, you might have to wait awhile before getting to watch it.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK, directed by Final Season director Yuichiro Hayashi at MAPPA, will reconstruct both parts of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS into one 145-minute film.

“I originally drew the storyboards [for The Final Chapters] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me,” Hayashi said in a statement.

The synopsis on Crunchyroll reads: “Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!”

When Will Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Be Available in the US?

To be honest, as of right now, the official date for when The Last Attack will be available to watch in the US has yet to be announced, but we’re hoping that it isn’t too long after the Japan release! However, we might have to wait until some time in the new year. Attack on Titan: The Final Season was originally released in Japan on November 4, 2023, while the dubbed version was released on January 7, 2024, so if the new film follows this pattern, the US could expect to see the dubbed version sometime in January. Fingers crossed!

In other news, it has been announced that the movie is adding a mystery post-credits scene. I know, I know. Just one more thing us folks in the US have to wait for! But, maybe we will get lucky with some leaks that we can share!

The news was announced in a very cryptic Tweet on the Attack on Titan‘s official X, formerly known as Twitter, account which translates to: “The content of the video remains unknown. Please come and see it for yourself at the theater.”

Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK Cast

Marina Inoue as the voice of Armin Arlert

Yui Ishikawa as the voice of Mikasa Ackerman

Yûki Kaji as the voice of Eren Yeager

Where Can I Watch Attack on Titan Episodes?

Before the movie drops in the US, you can catch up with previous episodes on Hulu now. The series is also available to watch on Crunchyroll.

