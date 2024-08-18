Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie To Send Off Franchise in Theaters

Ever since it began fans were eager to see an Attack on Titan movie and while it isn’t the new story many were seeking, the franchise will finally be making its theatrical debut this November.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is headed to theaters across Japan on Nov. 8, 2024. This movie is a compilation film that will bring together both episodes of Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS, merging them into one 145-minute supercut.

Director of the series finale Yuichiro Hayashi says that the initial international for THE FINAL CHAPTERS was to be released in movie format, so now getting the chance to present it in that way is a dream come true, as quoted by Crunchyroll. For fans it isn’t as simple as just the same thing on a bigger screen, this version of the finale will have updated visuals so expect a flashier final battle this time around.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS launched in two parts with the first arriving on March 4, 2023, followed by the concluding chapter on Nov. 5. Prior to these special fans received 28 episodes in Attack on Titan Season 4, split into two parts. It was quite the task to bring Attack on Titan to its end, but fortunately for fans, it meant getting a lot of content from the franchise over the last three years, and now we’re getting one last addition.

As of right now, there is no release date for Attack on Titan: The Last Attack in the United States, and it isn’t clear if the compilation film will be released in theaters in the West. It would seem more likely that the film will get a digital release earlier next year. The silver lining is that you can always go back and enjoy the entire Crunchyroll series from start to finish.

