Best Bleach Figures, Ranked

Bleach is in its resurgence phase with the release of Thousand-Year Blood War bringing fresh eyes to the anime that once belonged in the big three. If you’re a fan of Bleach and looking to collect some sweet merch, here are some of the best figures available today.

The 13 Best Bleach Figures Available Today

While there are a lot of high-end statues for Bleach, most of these are unavailable and as such we’ve chosen to stick to items that are widely available on sites like Amazon and other pop culture retailers across the web.

Image via Banpresto

While it might seem simple, the Banpresto figure for Sui-Feng is a great addition to any Bleach figure collection. What you see is what you get with this 7-inch figure, it’s the Captain of the 2nd Division in all of her glory.

Image via ABYstyle Studio

Despite it being one of his most iconic looks, there aren’t a lot of Ichigo figures that show the character in his hollow form, or even with a partially formed mask. Fortunately, ABYstyle Studio has you covered. This figure shows Ichigo wielding his bankai with the partially formed mask and is one of the character’s best figures to date.

Image via Bandai Spirits

If you’re still riding high from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War then the Ichigo you’ll want to collect is from Bandai Spirits. This is the best figure to date showing the character with his dual Zangetsu in hand and it can be manipulated and changed to show a variety of different looks and poses.

Image via Madhouse

Megahouse’s GEM Series is the best range of Bleach figures to date and the first to land a spot on our list is Ichimaru Gin. This figure shows Gin in motion leaping from a pile of rock, and its quality goes mostly unmatched. For those who prefer Gin with his eyes open, you’re in luck because this figure has swappable eyes to showcase whichever iconic look you’d prefer.

Image via Madhouse

Ranbgiku Matsumoto might not be everyone’s favorite Bleach character but her GEM Series figure is unbelievably great. The detail is unmatched, and the figure perfectly captures her Zanpakuto which manifests in the form of ash.

Image via Madhouse

Grimmjow is one of the most popular characters in all of Bleach and for good reason, he’s just that cool. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great figures for this character, but the GEM Series release again proves to be an outlier. Standing on a rock and taunting his opponent, this figure is the perfect addition to any fan’s collection.

Image via Megahouse

Everyone loves Byakuya Kuchiki’s Bankai, but capturing Senbonzakura Kageyoshi in figure form isn’t so simple. Well, in the GEM Series, this weapon can be seen rising from the ground ready to strike down its foe. With an iconic pose like this, it’s no wonder this figure enters the top half of our list.

Image via Megahouse

While it is extremely simple, given the striking design of Ulquiorra you can see exactly what makes this figure so great. With the massive scale of his wings, the demonic eyes, and the incredibly detailed torso, Megahouse’s GEM Series figure is a must-have for Bleach collectors.

Image via Bandai Spirits

Hitsugaya is one of the most popular characters in Bleach and so there’s many different figures showing off his various abilities. One of the best is the Bandai Spirits Tamashii Nations release which show’s off his incredible Zanpakuto smashing the ground and creating shards of ice.

Image via Megahouse

Yoruichi is a favorite among the Bleach cast and her GEM Series figure is one of the best. Showing the agile former Captain in her iconic black costume, and wielding the unique armor Urahara gave her, this is one of the best figures for Bleach to date.

Image via Megahouse

As you’d expect, there was bound to be another figure for Hitsugaya on our list and the GEM Series release is the perfect item. This figure shows the captain sitting on his ice dragon weapon while wielding the unique Zanpakuto that makes him so powerful. It isn’t the cheapest statue, but if you’re after a Bleach collector’s piece to show off, this might be the one.

Image via Bandai Spirits

There’s nothing better than a figure that shows action and the Bandai Spirits Tamashii Nations statue for Renji is a perfect example. This is one of the best Bleach figures of today thanks to its motion that shows Renji slamming his Zanpakuto to the ground and causing an impact. The quality is flawless, the price is reasonable and it is our number two overall for Bleach figures on the market right now.

Image via Bandai Spirits

The best Bleach figure that you can buy today is also from Bandai Spirits and it’s the Tamashii Nations Ichigo Kurosaki from Thousand-Year Blood War. Like Renji, this figure shows incredible motion as Ichigo slices his Bankai through the air leaving a trail of darkness in its wake. Not only is this the best-looking Ichigo statue there is, but it also happens to be reasonably priced so if you want to showcase this iconic anime character without breaking the bank then this is the figure for you.

