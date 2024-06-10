TAMASHII NATIONS - Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War - Ichigo Kurosaki
Image via Bandai Spirits
Category:
Anime & Manga

Best Bleach Figures, Ranked

There's plenty to choose from.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 05:21 pm

Bleach is in its resurgence phase with the release of Thousand-Year Blood War bringing fresh eyes to the anime that once belonged in the big three. If you’re a fan of Bleach and looking to collect some sweet merch, here are some of the best figures available today.

Recommended Videos

The 13 Best Bleach Figures Available Today

While there are a lot of high-end statues for Bleach, most of these are unavailable and as such we’ve chosen to stick to items that are widely available on sites like Amazon and other pop culture retailers across the web.

Sui-Feng Banpresto

BLEACH - Sui-Feng Solid And Souls Figure
Image via Banpresto

While it might seem simple, the Banpresto figure for Sui-Feng is a great addition to any Bleach figure collection. What you see is what you get with this 7-inch figure, it’s the Captain of the 2nd Division in all of her glory.

Ichigo Abysse Corp

Abysse Corp Bleach Ichigo
Image via ABYstyle Studio

Despite it being one of his most iconic looks, there aren’t a lot of Ichigo figures that show the character in his hollow form, or even with a partially formed mask. Fortunately, ABYstyle Studio has you covered. This figure shows Ichigo wielding his bankai with the partially formed mask and is one of the character’s best figures to date.

Ichigo Dual Zangetsu Bandai Spirits

TAMASHII NATIONS Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Ichigo Kurosaki
Image via Bandai Spirits

If you’re still riding high from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War then the Ichigo you’ll want to collect is from Bandai Spirits. This is the best figure to date showing the character with his dual Zangetsu in hand and it can be manipulated and changed to show a variety of different looks and poses.

Ichimaru Gin Megahouse GEM Series

Megahouse G.E.M Series Bleach ICHIMARU Gin
Image via Madhouse

Megahouse’s GEM Series is the best range of Bleach figures to date and the first to land a spot on our list is Ichimaru Gin. This figure shows Gin in motion leaping from a pile of rock, and its quality goes mostly unmatched. For those who prefer Gin with his eyes open, you’re in luck because this figure has swappable eyes to showcase whichever iconic look you’d prefer.

Rangiku Matsumoto Megahouse GEM Series

MegaHouse - Bleach Gem Series Rangiku Matsumoto
Image via Madhouse

Ranbgiku Matsumoto might not be everyone’s favorite Bleach character but her GEM Series figure is unbelievably great. The detail is unmatched, and the figure perfectly captures her Zanpakuto which manifests in the form of ash.

Grimmjow Megahouse GEM Series

Megahouse G.E.M. Bleach Grimmjow
Image via Madhouse

Grimmjow is one of the most popular characters in all of Bleach and for good reason, he’s just that cool. Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of great figures for this character, but the GEM Series release again proves to be an outlier. Standing on a rock and taunting his opponent, this figure is the perfect addition to any fan’s collection.

Byakuya Kuchiki Megahouse GEM Series

BLEACH Thousand-Year Blood War - Byakuya Kuchiki G.E.M. Series Figure
Image via Megahouse

Everyone loves Byakuya Kuchiki’s Bankai, but capturing Senbonzakura Kageyoshi in figure form isn’t so simple. Well, in the GEM Series, this weapon can be seen rising from the ground ready to strike down its foe. With an iconic pose like this, it’s no wonder this figure enters the top half of our list.

Ulquiorra Cifer Megahouse GEM Series

Megahouse Precious G.E.M. Series Bleach Ulquiorra
Image via Megahouse

While it is extremely simple, given the striking design of Ulquiorra you can see exactly what makes this figure so great. With the massive scale of his wings, the demonic eyes, and the incredibly detailed torso, Megahouse’s GEM Series figure is a must-have for Bleach collectors.

Toshiro Hitsugaya Tamashii Nations Bandai Spirits

TAMASHII NATIONS - Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War - Toushiro Hitsugaya
Image via Bandai Spirits

Hitsugaya is one of the most popular characters in Bleach and so there’s many different figures showing off his various abilities. One of the best is the Bandai Spirits Tamashii Nations release which show’s off his incredible Zanpakuto smashing the ground and creating shards of ice.

Shihouin Yoruichi Megahouse GEM Series

Megahouse G.E.M. Series Bleach Shihouin Yoruichi
Image via Megahouse

Yoruichi is a favorite among the Bleach cast and her GEM Series figure is one of the best. Showing the agile former Captain in her iconic black costume, and wielding the unique armor Urahara gave her, this is one of the best figures for Bleach to date.

Toshiro Hitsugaya Megahouse GEM Series

Megahouse - Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War - Precious Gem Series - Toshiro
Image via Megahouse

As you’d expect, there was bound to be another figure for Hitsugaya on our list and the GEM Series release is the perfect item. This figure shows the captain sitting on his ice dragon weapon while wielding the unique Zanpakuto that makes him so powerful. It isn’t the cheapest statue, but if you’re after a Bleach collector’s piece to show off, this might be the one.

Renji Abarai Tamashii Nations Bandai Spirits

TAMASHII NATIONS - Bleach Thousand -Year Blood War - FiguartsZERO
Image via Bandai Spirits

There’s nothing better than a figure that shows action and the Bandai Spirits Tamashii Nations statue for Renji is a perfect example. This is one of the best Bleach figures of today thanks to its motion that shows Renji slamming his Zanpakuto to the ground and causing an impact. The quality is flawless, the price is reasonable and it is our number two overall for Bleach figures on the market right now.

Ichigo Bankai Tamashii Nations Bandai Spirits

TAMASHII NATIONS - Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War - Ichigo Kurosaki -Thousand-Year Blood War
Image via Bandai Spirits

The best Bleach figure that you can buy today is also from Bandai Spirits and it’s the Tamashii Nations Ichigo Kurosaki from Thousand-Year Blood War. Like Renji, this figure shows incredible motion as Ichigo slices his Bankai through the air leaving a trail of darkness in its wake. Not only is this the best-looking Ichigo statue there is, but it also happens to be reasonably priced so if you want to showcase this iconic anime character without breaking the bank then this is the figure for you.

Post Tag:
bleach
Bleach Thousand Year Blood War
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]