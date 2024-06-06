The biggest RPG video game franchise in the world is Final Fantasy, which has earned millions of fans worldwide since it began in 1987. With so many games to draw from, Final Fantasy has produced some truly impressive merchandising for fans to purchase and show their love for the series.

Best Final Fantasy Merchandise to Check Out in 2024

One of the most memorable elements of any main Final Fantasy game is its music, with many of the franchise’s original compositions among the most beautiful video game music ever created. While publisher Square Enix has put out plenty of official soundtracks on a variety of formats, two games that received especially stunning music releases have been 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake and 2023’s Final Fantasy XVI. Commemorating these eagerly anticipated releases, Square pulled out all the stops for CD box sets of the two games’ respective soundtracks.

Final Fantasy VII Remake received a four-disc collection of the soundtrack, composed and arranged by longtime franchise composer Nobuo Uematsu, along with a color booklet. However, it’s Final Fantasy XVI that gets the ultimate soundtrack release, with an eight-disc set compiling composer Masayoshi Soken’s work. Included with this release is a gorgeous slipcase, booklet, and foldable art highlighting the acclaimed game’s popular characters.

If there’s one recurring environment every Final Fantasy lushly brings to life, it’s a tavern for its main characters to hang out and unwind over drinks in every installment. With that in mind, there are a number of officially branded Final Fantasy drinkware so fans can knock them back just like their favorite characters after a hard day’s work. There are several beer steins available, highlighting Final Fantasy’s iconic riding mount, the Chocobo, in its branding.

For those looking for the typical medieval drinking experience, there is a wooden Chocobo beer stein available, made from polished natural oak, with a stainless steel interior capable of holding up to 22 ounces. Less gaudy is a sand-blasted glass Chocobo mug, capable of holding up to 17 ounces, with a Chocobo embossed on the side. Finally, for those taking their drinks on the go, there is a stainless steel Chocobo-branded hip flask, which can hold up to eight ounces.

Final Fantasy has some of the most iconic characters in video games, especially the 1997 PlayStation blockbuster Final Fantasy VII. With such memorable character designs, Square Enix has licensed several lines of highly detailed statues and figures for fans to check out and pick their favorite characters from. These figures range from cute, chibi-inspired designs to figurines that look like they’ve come straight from the high-definition games that inspired them.

Final Fantasy VII Remake has a number of detailed statues based on protagonist Cloud Strife, his allies Tifa and Aerith, and his arch-nemesis Sephiroth, complete with a stand for each. For those interested in more cutesy figures, there are statues for the main characters made by Adorable Arts. For those looking for alternatives from Final Fantasy VII, there are similarly detailed figures from Final Fantasy XVI, including fan-favorite character Jill Warrick.

While Final Fantasy is best known for its extensive line of video games, there are more analog games officially licensed by Square Enix for fans to enjoy and play. There are tabletop Final Fantasy games offering one thing that many Final Fantasy video games lack: The ability for friends to come together and play rather than engage in largely single-player experiences. Like many of its counterparts that have also expanded into the tabletop space, these Final Fantasy games revolve around trading cards based on the hit franchise.

Interested players can purchase anniversary collections of the trading card game based on Final Fantasy VII and its criminally underappreciated follow-up Final Fantasy VIII, with the starter sets coming in collectible storage boxes. Players can also purchase booster packs to augment their Final Fantasy trading card collection as they build the perfect decks to pave the way to victory. With hundreds of cards to choose from, the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game lets players mix and match from the entire history of the franchise for an enormously deep and accessible tabletop experience.

There’s one thing to wear your Final Fantasy fandom on your sleeve and another to make your Final Fantasy fandom part of your sleeves themselves. There is an enormous amount of Final Fantasy-inspired apparel available, from shirts to hoodies and hats. Coming in virtually every major clothing size and tailored to male, female, and unisex cuts, there is something for everyone in the Final Fantasy apparel line.

Our personal favorite Final Fantasy apparel includes unisex Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth shirts for those looking to stay current with the latest from the games. For those looking for a more retro touch, there are shirts spotlighting the original 1987 Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy III. Finally, for those looking to bundle up in style, there is a gorgeous Final Fantasy VII hoodie featuring a striking image of the game’s main villain, Sephiroth.

Be able to tell the time at home or in the office in style with a selection of vinyl wall clocks designed after your favorite Final Fantasy games. These range from clocks built around the logos to various Final Fantasy games to designs based on the characters from the games themselves. Additionally, the wall clocks can come with LED lights included to accentuate their designs or without to let the designs speak for themselves.

Among the more popular Final Fantasy wall clock designs are, somewhat predictably, from Final Fantasy VII, which has its own selection of vinyl clocks. Fans can get a paired clock of Cloud and Aerith standing together, while another, more twisted design features Aerith’s fateful final confrontation with Sephiroth. For those looking to mix things up from the usual Final Fantasy VII trappings, there is also a wall clock based on the Final Fantasy XIV logo available for purchase.

As one might imagine, there is no shortage of Final Fantasy wall art, ranging from the usual posters and prints to silkscreen prints with recognizable designs from the games. The styles of this wall art run the gamut of everything from recreations of promotional artwork and box art to stylized silhouettes. And, as with most Final Fantasy merchandise, there is wall art from virtually every major Final Fantasy game to choose from.

Our personal favorite Final Fantasy wall art includes recreations of the original Final Fantasy box art on the NES, as well as a recreation of Final Fantasy X’s stunning PlayStation 2 cover art. For those looking for something a bit more electrifying, a neon light display of Final Fantasy’s classic magical character, the Black Mage, makes for a striking piece of home decor. Virtually every Final Fantasy game has posters and prints available, enough for hardcore fans to deck out all the walls of an entire room.

The Final Fantasy games are among the most distinctly gorgeous games in the industry and have been for some time, both in regard to character and environment design. Final Fantasy’s reputation for its beautiful worlds and characters has led to the company commissioning a line of art books. Presented in an oversized hardcover format, these books include concept artwork, official designs, and promotional artwork surrounding a number of Final Fantasy titles.

Of all the licensed art books released to date, our personal favorite is The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy boxed set, which contains three books spotlighting the work of longtime Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano. For those looking for a more self-contained art book, Square Enix’s official The Art of Final Fantasy XVI is a pristine collection. Fans who want a wider breadth of the Final Fantasy games should consider purchasing Final Fantasy: Ultimania Archive, a multi-volume series that contains artwork from a number of games in each book.

In this day and age, forget mouse pads – the children want full-on desk mats to decorate their desktops and provide a solid base to maneuver their mice and keyboards. Fortunately, Square Enix has consistently been on top of that trend with a number of Final Fantasy-themed desk mats for fans to purchase. These come in a variety of different designs, ranging from modern Final Fantasy titles to retro classics getting a well-deserved shoutout.

Among the standouts for the Final Fantasy desk mat collection are designs that showcase the iconic box art for Final Fantasy VI, originally released in North America as Final Fantasy III, and a lineup of the main characters from Final Fantasy IX. Final Fantasy VII, of course, is well-represented, from landscape art from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to pixel remake style displays from the game. These desk mats come in a variety of sizes, perfect for those looking to take their love of the franchise to their desktop layout.

1. Final Fantasy Jewelry

For Final Fantasy fans looking to show their appreciation of the franchise beyond standard apparel, there is a line of Final Fantasy-inspired jewelry. The most popular of these accessories is a selection of necklaces, often made from stainless steel or sterling silver, containing different references to various Final Fantasy games. And fortunately, most of the readily available Final Fantasy jewelry isn’t obscenely priced, making them less of a guilty purchase for cost-savvy fans.

One of the most famous bits of jewelry in the Final Fantasy games belongs to Tidus, the protagonist of the enormously popular Final Fantasy X. Fans can get their own version of the pronged necklace made famous by Tidus, with different sizes and types of metal available from various vendors. For those looking to stick with Final Fantasy VII, there is jewelry inspired by that game’s protagonist, Cloud Strife, most notably a miniaturized version of Cloud’s signature Buster Sword.

And that’s the best Final Fantasy merchandise to check out in 2024.

