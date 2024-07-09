Releasing alongside Gwenpool to kick off the Maximum Effort season is a card equally odd as it is unique. Here’s the best Hydra Bob deck in Marvel Snap.

How Does Hydra Bob Work in Marvel Snap

Hydra Bob is a 1 cost 4 power card with an effect that reads: After each turn, this moves if a player Snapped.

In the base game modes of Ranked and Conquest, Hydra Bob can move twice, as each player can only snap once. In the upcoming Deadpool’s Diner, it appears he can move multiple times in a match, as you can snap to raise the stakes more often.

Your opponent can snap back to move his power out of a lane, giving your opponent some control of your side of the board. The move happens after the turn as well, so it’s not immediately clear that you’ll know where he’s going.

Best Hydra Bob Decks in Marvel Snap

As you can likely guess, Hydra Bob isn’t an archetype defining card in Marvel Snap. Still, he has his place as a cheap card that can slot into Zoo decks or as an unusual way to trigger move effects. Let’s take a look at the former style of deck first:

Ant-Man

Squirrel Girl

Hydra Bob

Dazzler

Shadow King

Shanna the She-Devil

Nocturne

Ka-Zar

Cull Obsidian

Blue Marvel

Gilgamesh

Mockingbird

Gilgamesh and Mockingbird are fairly integral to this deck; however, you can swap out Cull Obsidian for Crossbones. Nocturne can be replaced with another tech card, like Rogue.

You’ve likely seen this deck around, as it has been one of the most consistent performers since Gilgamesh’s buff. If you have a good early curve leading into Ka-Zar or Blue Marvel, Gilgamesh can essentially win a lane on his own. Hydra Bob will help win another lane alongside cards like Mockingbird and Cull Obsidian, and the fact that you’re likely to have your lanes nearly full means the downside of Hydra Bob moving where you don’t want him is mitigated.

The next deck we’ll look at is a revival of the Silky Smooth style of move decks that have fallen off a little in recent metas. Still, Hydra Bob fits into them cleanly and they’re not bad by any stretch of the imagination. Here’s the list:

Kitty Pryde

Hydra Bob

Kraven

Angela

Jeff!

Silk

Elsa Bloodstone

Hope Summers

Nocturne

Spider-Man

Vision

Magneto

The play line with this deck is to get Kitty Pryde, Angela, and Elsa Bloodstone or Hope Summers into the same lane to scale while enjoying the benefits of each. The Silks and Hydra Bobs can bounce around the board to trigger Kraven multiple times, while Magneto can do so as well while interrupting your opponent’s plays. Furthermore, Hydra Bob’s downside of possibly capping a lane is negated with so many flexible move cards. Will Hydra Bob allow this deck to rise to the top of the meta? Not likely, but with future move cards added, it’s one to keep in mind and not a bad choice if you manage to pull the bazooka-wielding henchman.

Hydra Bob Counters in Marvel Snap

You likely won’t need to counter Hydra Bob but he has two direct solutions to his effect: Killmonger will destroy him and Kingpin will negate his power. After that, consider snapping to move Hydra Bob into an unideal location for your opponent.

Who is Hydra Bob?

Like many cards released this month in Marvel Snap, Bob Dobalina is associated with Deadpool, as he eventually becomes his sidekick. Bob joined the Hydra organization in order to hold a steady job at the behest of his wife, but since he’s a coward, he eventually betrays the evil organization when confronted by Deadpool. He’s had many misadventures with Deadpool, though he often screws up and has to be rescued. As for powers, he doesn’t have any.

Is Hydra Bob Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

No, Hydra Bob is not. There currently isn’t a deck in Marvel Snap that can make good use of his unique meta-effect to move when a player snaps, and in the decks he can slot into, he’s outclassed by the likes of Titania and even Martyr, arguably one of the worst cards in the game. Thus, you should definitely skip Hydra Bob unless you’re sitting on a horde of Spotlight Keys, as there is a good chance he’ll get buffed in the future like other bad cards before him.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

