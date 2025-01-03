Forgot password
A Roblox character is using a Cursed Energy Nature Scroll in Jujutsu Infinite
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best Jujutsu Infinite Cursed Energy Nature Tier List

Image of Aleksandar Perisic
Aleksandar Perisic
|

Published: Jan 3, 2025 10:13 am

If you’ve leveled up your character passed 300, there’s a good chance you’ve at least heard of the term Cursed Energy Natures. These provide buffs that you’ll definitely need if you want to become more competent, but not all of them are made equally. In this guide, we’ll let you know which Cursed Energy Natures are the best.

What are Cursed Energy Natures?

Cursed Energy Natures are buffs, similar to Awakenings, but better. Some boost your attack, some boost your Techniques, and others cause status effects. You get them from Energy Nature Scroll items that drop from Special Grades chests. As mentioned above, you need to be level 300 to use these.

Energy Nature Scroll inside an inventory in Jujutsu Infinite
Screenshot by The Escapist

After using an Energy Nature Scroll, you will receive one of six Cursed Energy Natures. Fortunately, if you don’t like the buff you got, you can reroll it by simply using another Scroll.

Cursed Energy Natures Tier List

Not all Cursed Energy Natures are the same, hence why you have the option to reroll. Because getting Scrolls isn’t exactly easy, we advise you to stick with even A tier buffs, in case you aren’t able to get an S rank.

S-tier (10% chance)

Cursed Energy Nature NameEffect
RoughBuffs your regular and heavy attacks, making you hit harder. Always useful.
ElectricBuffs Curse Reinforcement and Divergent Fist Techniques. Definitely go for this one over Rough if you use these techniques.

A-tier (20% chance)

Cursed Energy Nature NameEffect
FlamingApplies the Burn Status and causes damage-over-time. Really useful.
WetApplies the Wet Status to opponents, which slows them down and reduces their damage. Really fun to use.

B-tier (70% chance)

Cursed Energy Nature NameEffect
ConcussiveGet an extra second of Guard Break. Useful only in specific situations.
DenseSimilar to Electric, but worse. Boosts the same techniques but only by 5%. Not really worth it.

That’s all there is to it. Good luck getting those S-tiers, but don’t pass out on the A-tiers either. If you haven’t already, check out our Jujutsu Infinite codes guide to get some helpful items.

