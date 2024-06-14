Top 10 Resident Evil Figures to Check Out in 2024

With twelve main games and various spinoffs, Resident Evil shows no sign of stopping. So why not show your love for Capcom’s survival horror series by picking a couple of the top 10 Resident Evil figures in 2024 and tossing them on your shelf?

Ada Wong… the duck? Absolutely. Tubbz is famous for turning characters from games, movies, and more into rubber ducks, suitable for display or splashing about in the bath. And how many rubber ducks actually come with a gun? Or buy a Leon Kennedy Tubbz to and watch as she runs (or swims) rings around him.

This is a near-perfect recreation of the Resident Evil 2 remake’s Claire Redfield with her classic appearance, right down to the face. At 11 inches tall, she’s a bit shorter, but she comes with a real removable fabric jacket, meaning you can match her late-game appearance. Plus, with over 30 points of articulation and a bucket-load of accessories, you won’t get bored any time soon.

Tubbz has something that might interest you! Resident Evil 4‘s infamously over-the-top merchant can set up shop on your shelf or in your bathtub, doling out weapons and other goodies to any Ganado-hunting former police offers that might wander by. What’s not to love about this daft, duck-faced creation?

Everyone’s favorite floppy-haired, zombie-killing ex-cop is now a figure, and this model is a dead ringer for his Resident Evil 2 remake appearance in classic costume. Leon comes with a selection of faithfully reproduced items, from guns to First Aid sprays to the game’s famous keys, and he’s poseable with them, boasting (like Claire Redfield) over 30 points of articulation.

Before there was Nemesis, there was the Tyrant, the bane of many a Resident Evil player. As relentless as Mr X and Nemesis can be, this is the original Resident Evil uber-boss, beatable only with the aid of a rocket launcher. This official 11-inch tall Numskull figure captures him in all his claw-handed glory, with his definitely-not-obvious-honest weak spot.

Are you disappointed that there isn’t an official figure of Tofu, Resident Evil‘s bizarre hidden survivor? Get the next best thing with this brilliant Tubbz Tofu. Whether you want it for bathtime or just for display, this duck-billed zombie killer is a brilliant and very silly figure. And it floats, too.

The Resident Evil 3 remake’s Nemesis is even more terrifying than his original 1999 incarnation, and now he can have a place on your desk or shelf. Clad in trash bags and posed on a cracked tarmac base, this 11-inch-tall figure is just what you need to menace the rest of your collection.

Another Numskull gem, this is a gruesome rendition of the Resident Evil 2 remake’s second most terrifying creature. Oh, sure, Mr. X is scary, but the Lickers work on sound, which means you’ll be standing around, terrified of making a move. This 6.5-inch tall model shows off every horrifying detail of these long-tongued, brain-headed, skinless monstrosities. Fantastic, but you’ll never sleep again.

The unexpected star of Resident Evil Village, Lady Dimitrescu united the series’ fanbase in the thirstiest way possible and probably brought in a few hundred thousand new Resi disciples. Now she can be yours to own, provided you’ve got $1400+ to spare.

Or, if you’re willing to part with a little more money, you can pick up the Deluxe Edition, which has swappable heads, letting her beam with joy when she hears man-thing Ethan Winters is no more.

This pick is one figure but several, but it’s just so magnificent that we wouldn’t dare overlook it. At $849.99, it’s not for everyone, but how can you go wrong with a diorama that has Jill Valentine flinging herself backward while blasting zombies? From the blood splats to the police tape to the zombies reaching for her, this is a magnificently dynamic piece.

And those are the top 10 Resident Evil figures to check out in 2024.

