Rock-type Pokémon have been with the franchise since it started, and many of them enjoy a certain level of popularity among fans. While they’re weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, Steel, and Ground-types, they’re strong against Bug, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type Pokémon and can hold their own in battles. If you’re looking for help knowing if a Rock-type will be a good party member in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, then you’ve come to the right place. Below is a list of the best Rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet according to base stats.

A List of the Best Rock Types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Drednaw

Drednaw is a Water/Rock-type Pokémon that evolves from Chewtle at level 22. It has high Attack, and decent HP and Defense stats. It is relatively common, and can be found in many areas in Paldea, particularly in swamp, lake, and river biomes.

While Drednaw has very weak Special stats, Special Attack in particular, it is a physical workhorse and has some abilities that can compensate for its weaknesses. First is Strong Jaw, which increases the damage caused by biting moves by 50%. Next is Shell Armor, which protects it from critical hits. Lastly, there’s Swift Swim, which doubles its Speed whenever there’s rain. It also picks up the decently defensive Water-type, mitigating some of its Rock weaknesses. Just avoid Grass types.

Lycanroc (Dusk Form)

Lycanroc (Dusk Form) is a pure Rock-type Pokémon that evolves from a Rockruff that levels up above 25 at dusk, but only if it has its hidden ability Own Tempo. Lycanroc has three forms (Dusk, Midday, Midnight), but the Dusk Form is considered the better of the three because of its Tough Claws ability, which increases damage dealt by attacks that make contact by 30%. It also has slightly better base stat distribution among the three.

Lycanroc (Dusk Form) has high Attack and Speed stats, but low Special Attack and Special Defense. Setting its Nature to Adamant or Jolly will allow players to take advantage of its offensive prowess. Lycanroc is also a Good Pupper, which is always a bonus.

Garganacl

Garganacl is a pure Rock-type Pokémon that evolves from Naclstack at level 38, and is the final form of Nacli. While it can be caught in the wild in Area Zero, it is easier to get it by catching a Naclstack or Nacli and evolving it. This Minecraft extra is a tanky Pokémon possessing slightly greater Defense than Coalossal, but with low Special Attack.

Garganacl’s signature move is Salt Cure; a useful move that inflicts chip damage and deals twice the damage to Water- and Steel-types. The best thing about Garganacl is its powerful abilities. Perhaps least useful is Sturdy, which protects it from getting knocked out by one-hit KO moves. Purifying Salt is much stronger, protecting it from status conditions and halving the Attack or Special Attack of opposing Ghost-type attacks when calculating damage. Clear Body is also very strong, preventing opponents from lowering its stats. It may not be fast or pretty, but it makes a great, bulky physical wall that can hit back hard.

Coalossal

Coalossal is a Rock/Fire-type Pokémon and final form of Rolycoly. It evolves from Carkol at level 34. It has a few glaring weaknesses, including to Rock itself, as well as double weaknesses to both Ground and Water, but has more resistances. It is quite tanky, having high base HP and Defense stats. Players should take advantage of its stats by setting its Nature to Adamant or Modest to increase Attack or Special Attack, respectively.

Coalossal has three really useful abilities to choose from. Flame Body has a 30% chance to inflict the very useful Burn status on any enemy that makes contact. Steam Engine — Coalossal’s signature ability — boosts the Pokémon’s speed six stages to maximum whenever hit by a Fire- or Water-type move. And its hidden ability Flash Fire lets it absorb Fire-type attacks and boosts its own Attack and Special Attack stats by 50% when using its own Fire-type attacks.

Glimmora

Glimmora is a Rock/Poison-type Pokémon — a unique type combination — possessing high Special Attack and decent overall stats. It evolves from Glimmet at level 35 and can be found roaming the wilds of Area Zero, particularly the Underground biomes at the very bottom. Its pre-evolution Glimmet is very rare until you reach Area Zero, but can be found in several high-level caves around Paldea for those looking to catch one before endgame.

Glimmora’s move pool contains a number of strong Poison and Rock moves like Power Gem and Sludge Wave, and can learn Energy Ball and Solarbeam for coverage. Its abilities maximize its Poison type. There’s Toxic Debris, which scatters Toxic Spikes in the enemy field if it is hit by a physical attack, and Corrosion, which allows Glimmora to poison Steel-type and even Poison-type foes.

Iron Thorns

Iron Thorns is the second most powerful Pokémon on this list, following only the creature from which it takes its appearance. It is a Paradox Pokémon that doesn’t have any evolutions, and can only be caught in the wild in Area Zero, and only in Pokémon Violet. It’s a Rock/Electric-type, which grants it some decent resistances. It also has high HP and Defense stats, and very high Attack.

Iron Thorns hits hard, and comes with some powerful Electric and Rock moves. It can learn Fire, Ice, and Thunder Fang for coverage, and can even learn the incredibly useful Ground move Earthquake — a move itself is 4x weak against. Its ability Quark Drive is also able to boost its highest stat (usually Attack) by 30% under Electric Terrain, or with a Booster Energy held item.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar has the highest stat total of all Rock-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. Its Attack, Defense, and Special Defense are particularly strong. It’s a Rock/Dark-type Pokémon that evolves from Pupitar at level 55, and the final form of Larvitar. It’s worth noting that the evolutionary line’s EXP growth rate is slow, so you might need to use EXP candy to hasten its development. Tyranitar cannot be caught in the wild and must be evolved, and is a Pokémon Scarlet version exclusive.

Despite its numerous type weaknesses, Tyranitar has a slew of resistances and is immune to Psychic-type attacks. It is also able to learn powerful moves like Giga Impact and Hyper Beam by leveling up, and several strong Dragon moves like Outrage and Dragon Claw via TM. What’s more, its ability, Sand Stream, creates a Sandstorm that affects opponents for five turns.

And that’s it for the best Rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There are many Pokémon out there in Scarlet and Violet, but if you’re looking for the best Rock types, you won’t go wrong with these. For more information and guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out this article on the game’s breeding and our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.