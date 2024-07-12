Prime Day is almost here, and shoppers are all waiting with bated breath to see what deals the e-retailer will be offering. However, Amazon always has good sales, and there are several video game-related ones going on right now. Here are the best video game deals before Amazon Prime Day.

Recommended Videos

Sports video games always find themselves on sale, and F1 2024 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One is joining the club ahead of Prime Day. Despite coming out in May, the game is currently 30 percent off, sitting at $48.99. That’s a steal for anyone who’s into one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

Another sports title that’s discounted right now is Top Skin 2K25 Deluxe Edition on the PS5, which is one of the better-reviewed 2K titles in recent memory. This version of the game comes with all kinds of extra goodies to start out your tennis journey and is currently 33 percent off. Even for those not really into tennis, it’s a deal too good to pass up.

If you have a little bit of extra cash in your pocket, it’s the perfect time to pull the trigger on the Samsung 27-Inch S39C Series FHD Curved Gaming Monitor. Even if it’s still $179.99, the 22 percent discount is substantial and enough to make the purchase worthwhile. A setup needs to be up-to-date, and it doesn’t get much better than this Samsung offering.

Set on a space station in the future, System Shock may not seem like one of the better games on the PlayStation 5, but it actually has solid reviews. That means the game would be worth its typical price tag of $39.99, but lucky for you, it’s on sale for $29.99. If you’re looking to expand your PS5 library, this is as good an option as any.

Getting into the zone is a major part of gaming, and that’s impossible without a good headset. Thankfully, the EKSA E1000 USB Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, and PS5 is half off right now. This item has noise-canceling capabilities, meaning the only thing standing between you and pristine sound is a couple of clicks.

Amazon offers a lot of these best video game deals before Amazon Prime Day for people balling on a budget. If you’re looking to save a couple of dollars, this Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is the move. The item is a best-seller on Amazon for a reason and is 35 percent off right now, coming in at $29.99.

While traveling with consoles can be a pain in the butt, this item can make a big difference. The Orzly Carry Case will allow you to pack away your Switch, as well as a couple of sets of Joy-Cons, very easily. Peace of mind is hard to come by these days, but for $15.99, you can have it.

Another accessory for the Switch, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch is perfect for fans of Mario, Yoshi, and friends. The sale isn’t massive, only coming in at 17 percent off, but it’s easy to see this controller having multiple uses. Not only can Mario diehards use it while playing their favorite games, but they can also hand it off to their kids so they can pretend they’re part of the action.

The final Switch item on this list of the best video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is Biomutant. The game has been out for a couple of year but only landed on Switch in 2024. Biomutant is a solid role-playing game and worth picking up for the low price of $29.99.

Rounding out this list is a must-have item for PS5 owners. Consoles tend to run hot, especially these days, so having the PS5 Cooling Station and Stand is helpful. This particular one not only acts as a PS5 stand but also houses controllers and other accessories. It’s a really good deal at only $30.99.

And those are the best video game deals before Amazon Prime Day.

