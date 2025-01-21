Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Exact Release Date and Time Countdown, New Battle Pass & More

After a fairly lengthy first season, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 debuts in late January 2025. Here’s exactly when you can play it and what to expect at launch.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Countdown Timer

Major Call of Duty updates like new Seasons and Season Reloads have typically been released on Wednesdays and Thursdays in recent years. However, Treyarch is looking to get slightly ahead of that release window for Season 2. Black Ops 6 and Warzone‘s new Season is confirmed to launch on January 28th, which is a Tuesday. Season 2 is expected to launch at 1 pm EST on that date.

That being said, some major Call of Duty updates have been released before 1 pm EST, with some rolling out much of the season’s content around noon. It’s worth noting that Treyarch did shadow drop Season 1 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone a few hours ahead of its scheduled time, so be sure to follow the official Call of Duty account on X (formerly Twitter) for an announcement when Season 2 is live.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass and Weapons

Every Call of Duty Season is headlined with a new Battle Pass, introducing new weapons and spotlighting an Operator. Official art for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 (pictured above) shows off a new Operator with a ninja-esque outfit and a Katana. The characters next to them appear to be new Battle Pass skins for pre-existing Operators, including Bayan.

While the skins themselves are interesting, the weapons the characters wield will certainly have more effect on gameplay. The leftmost operator in the image is holding a rifle, which appears to be modeled after the FN FAL Battle Rifle. This iconic weapon is a semi-automatic rifle that has appeared in several past Call of Duty titles, including the original Black Ops & Black Ops 2. It’s likely to appear in either the Assault Rifle or Marksman Rifle category in Black Ops 6.

Another iconic weapon from Treyarch’s lineage of Call of Duty games will return in Season 2 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Treyarch previously teased that an iconic SMG from the Zombies mode will be returning in Black Ops 6 at the launch of Season 2. With the art above, this has been revealed to be the PPSH-41. This World War II-era Russian Submachine Gun features a fast rate of fire and a large magazine capacity, which should give it a key role in the Black Ops 6 and Warzone meta, especially in Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Takes Zombies to ‘The Tomb’

The real centerpiece of Black Ops 6 Season 2 is a brand-new round-based Zombies map, which will launch with Season 2 on January 28th. Less than 2 months after the release of Citadelle des Morts, Zombies fans will head to The Tomb. Also set in France, this new map will take players to an archeological dig site in Avalon. Here, players can expect an exciting Main Quest Easter Egg, which should see them get their hands on the Sentinel Artifact.

Revealed on 115 Day, The Tomb appears to be at least somewhat inspired by the Black Ops 2 Zombies map Origins. Origins was also set around a dig site in France, where artifacts pertaining to the supernatural were being unearthed. The Tomb is also rumored to include a Wonder Weapon, which reimagines Origins’ staffs after Treyarch highlighted fan art of them with a cheeky teaser in its 115 Day Blog.

The Tomb looks to have a spooky atmosphere and a rich history. The map’s dig site is said to sit atop an ancient burial ground, with “suspected origins dating back to 2500 B.C.E.” and catacombs that laid undisturbed until the early 20th Century. The Tomb also appears to house a section located within the Dark Aether, per a teaser image encouraging players to “Seek out the Door to Nowhere.”

Black Ops 6 Season 2 will also include several Quality of Life features for the Zombies mode. Here’s a list:

Challenge Tracking & Near Completion

Co-op Pause

AFK Kick Loadout Recovery

Separate HUD Presets for Zombies and Multiplayer

And that’s everything to know about Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

