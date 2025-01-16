Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb Map Release Rate, New Weapons, and More

In celebration of “115 Day,” the team behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has revealed new information about the next Zombies map called The Tomb. Here are details about the release date, new weapons, and more for the upcoming Zombies map.

Recommended Videos

Per the Call of Duty blog, The Tomb is scheduled to be released on Black Ops 6 as part of Season 02 on January 28 and will continue the story that started in the Citadelle des Morts Zombies map, with the characters Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya going to an excavation site that was once an ancient burial ground.

As always, Treyarch is creating a deep lore for the new map, with the blog post revealing details about past excavations that revealed catacombs that run deep underground, adding a sense of mystery and intrigue to help make the atmosphere creepier for the new Zombies map.

Black Ops 6 The Tomb Map and Play Style

The Call of Duty Blog Post provided some interesting information about the layout of The Tomb, comparing the upcoming map to that of Liberty Falls, the first map available as part of the initial launch of Black Ops 6. The Tomb will feature tighter play spaces with a focus on replayability. Given that the map is set to be catacombs, it’s no wonder that the spaces will be more enclosed, making encounters with zombies in later rounds undoubtedly more intense.

The map is entirely new, being built from the ground up for Black Ops 6, with the blog post also mentioning that there will be plenty of easter eggs and references to the greater Call of Duty Zombies lore.

Related: Full Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Walkthrough

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb Original Soundtrack

It’s also been revealed as part of the announcement that Kevin Sherwood’s soundtrack for Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Tomb will soon be released as a full album, along with a guest vocalist that has yet to be revealed. However, a hint was provided in the form of a YouTube video, with heavy metal fans speculating that Heavy Metal singer Matt Geafy is providing vocals for the upcoming soundtrack. Heafy is part of the Heavy Metal Band Trivium, and should these speculations prove accurate, the singer will definitely add an intense flair to the soundtrack for The Tomb.

Black Ops 6 Zombies The Tomb New Weapons

While there were no explicit details given about the new weapons that would be making their debut in The Tomb Zombies map, there were slight hints about what would be featured. In particular, the blog post stated that the new Pack-a-Punch weapon camos would be “a little more evocative” and that the Wonder Weapon at the center of this map would be a “reimagined one from the past.”

The blog post also teased that “one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history” would also be returning for The Tomb, and while there has been speculation on what it could be, a prominent CoD leaker would reveal on X that the gun in question is the MP40.

On top of the new Zombies map, plenty of new quality-of-life updates will be arriving as well:

Co-op Pause: Black Ops 6 Zombies will now allow a group in the same party to pause the game for everyone. Previously, the pause option was only available in the game’s single-player mode. Only the Party Leader will be allowed to pause.

AFK Kickout Recovery: When a player is kicked from a Zombies game for inactivity, they can now rejoin and regain their loadout, essence, and salvage.

Separate HUD Presets for Zombies and Multiplayer

And those are all the new details about The Tomb for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy