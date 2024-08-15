Blood Samurai 2 [Re-Release] Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 15, 2024 We looked for new codes.

Do you want to experience Japan during the Meiji era the way Westerners imagine it? Well, you are in luck! Grab your katana and start swinging at random people the way the samurai totally did, right? Well, if you want to enhance your samurai ways, use Blood Samurai 2 codes.

Blood Samurai 2 Codes List

Active Blood Samurai 2 Codes

Bugfixes: Use for 1 hour of Double Yen

Expired Blood Samurai 2 Codes

There are currently no expired Blood Samurai 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Blood Samurai 2 Codes

If you want to redeem Blood Samurai 2 codes, follow our simple guide below:

Open Blood Samurai 2 on Roblox. Press the Menu button at the top of the screen. Go into the Inventory tab. Enter a code in the Place Codes Here text box. Press Enter on your keyboard.

Blood Samurai 2 Trello Link

If you want more info on specific stats, upgrades, timed events, and items in the game, make sure to check out the Blood Samurai 2 Trello board. It gets updated every time the developers change something in the game or introduce a new feature, so make sure to come back occasionally.

