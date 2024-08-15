Blood Samurai 2 Official Image
Image via Opulence Studios
Blood Samurai 2 [Re-Release] Codes (August 2024)

Do you want to experience Japan during the Meiji era the way Westerners imagine it? Well, you are in luck! Grab your katana and start swinging at random people the way the samurai totally did, right? Well, if you want to enhance your samurai ways, use Blood Samurai 2 codes.

Blood Samurai 2 Codes List

Active Blood Samurai 2 Codes

  • Bugfixes: Use for 1 hour of Double Yen

Expired Blood Samurai 2 Codes

  • There are currently no expired Blood Samurai 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Blood Samurai 2 Codes 

If you want to redeem Blood Samurai 2 codes, follow our simple guide below:

Blood Samurai 2 How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Blood Samurai 2 on Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button at the top of the screen.
  3. Go into the Inventory tab.
  4. Enter a code in the Place Codes Here text box.
  5. Press Enter on your keyboard.

If you want more info on specific stats, upgrades, timed events, and items in the game, make sure to check out the Blood Samurai 2 Trello board. It gets updated every time the developers change something in the game or introduce a new feature, so make sure to come back occasionally.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other Roblox games, check out our Roblox Karate Codes and ZO ぞ Samurai Sword Fighting Codes articles as well.

