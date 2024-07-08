Blue Lock Chapter 268 Recap & Spoilers

Kaiser’s finally undergone his evolution, but the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG isn’t over yet, as Isagi still has Rin to contend with. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 268.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 268?

After the super goal scored by Kaiser, everyone in the Neo-Egoist League is impressed by his new Kaiser Impact shot. The Ubers are shown to be impressed, though Barou wonders how Isagi will react to Kaiser’s evolution and grow from there.

PxG on the Defensive

On the bench, Loki asks Noa if this was the kind of evolution that he was hoping from Kaiser. Noa says yes, but asks if Loki should be spending this much time focused on Bastard Munchen when his own team is falling apart. In response, Loki says his own impish trickster is about to go through an awakening of his own. He is, of course, referring to Charles, who’s supposed to be the playmaker for PxG and help Shidou and Rin score.

On the field, the PxG players are panicking a little. However, Rin is determined to crush Isagi. When the game restarts, he tells Nanase to just follow his lead. Rin realizes that the chemical reaction between Kaiser and Isagi is still incomplete, and now is the best time for him to crush them before that can happen.

Rin Goes Berserk

When match restarts, Isagi immediately attacks Nanase with a full frontal assault, which catches him by surprise. Nanase tries to pass the ball, but it’s intercepted by Kaiser. This puts PxG back on the defensive.

Even though Isagi and Kaiser aren’t even thinking about working together, both of them separately are still huge threats for PxG. While falling back on defense, Rin is worried that Isagi’s growth rate might have outpaced him. And even though Rin has spent all his time after the U-20 match to train to beat Isagi, he fears that he may end up falling short again.

As he falls into despair, Rin seems to be on the verge of entering a state of bloodlust like he did during the U-20 match. He regains his resolve to beat Isagi, but the chapter ends with Isagi telling him that he saw him coming.

And that’s everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 268.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy