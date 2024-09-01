Blue Lock Chapter 274 Recap & Spoilers

After getting tons of new Rin content in the past couple of chapters, it seemed like he’d be poised to score the next goal, but there’s a twist. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 274.

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 274?

The match between PxG and Bastard Munchen is still ongoing in Blue Lock chapter 274. After Rin backed away from scoring, he left his opponents in shock. However, things are just heating up as a few more players are starting to get riled up.

Isagi Is Left Bewildered

The chapter opens with Rin in possession of the ball again, and Isagi doesn’t know what to make of Rin’s latest play. After watching Rin give up the goal, Isagi realizes that he’s unpredictable and that he’s unable to read him or even think about what his next move is. Rin taunts him and calls him lukewarm again. He also says that Isagi is unworthy of being his rival.

After Rin breaks through Isagi’s defense and knocks him onto the ground, Isagi gets up again and chases after him. He’s fired up again and calls himself the genius of adaptability as he’s resolved to stop Rin.

Charles Enters the Fray

Meanwhile, as Rin makes his way towards the goal, he passes the ball to Charles and tells him to stop with the sloppy passes. He taunts Charles, and Charles takes the bait, saying he’ll give him the nastiest pass.

While all of this is happening, Kaiser also finds himself unable to keep up with Rin. He tries to mark Rin, but he breaks away after Charles does a big pass. Everyone on the field thinks Rin is the only one who would be able to receive such a pass, but they’re wrong, as there’s one more player on PxG who’s able to grab hold of it: Shidou.

At this point, it becomes unclear whether Rin or Shidou will get the ball, and the chapter ends there.

