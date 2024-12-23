Blue Lock Chapter 289 Release Date & Time Confirmed

For those who thought we’d definitely get a conclusion to the NEL arc in Blue Lock before 2024 was done, well, you were wrong. We’re getting very close, though! Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 289 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 289 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 289 is set to be released on Jan. 6, 2025, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

While the series does follow a weekly release schedule, there will be an extra week’s break in-between chapters 288 and 289. This typically happens in December, with only two chapter releases for the month. After all, manga artists do need breaks from time to time, and I’d say we’ve gotten pretty damn lucky with Blue Lock, which has been very consistent about its weekly releases for the most part.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you an idea of when the chapter will become available in your region. As always, keep in mind that the release timing is just a rough estimation.

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Jan. 6, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Jan. 6, 8 a.m. PT Europe Jan. 6, 5 p.m. CET Australia Jan. 6, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Jan. 6, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 288, Igaguri got subbed out for Yukimiya. This was Noa’s way of telling Bastard Munchen that he wanted the team to go full offensive, and just secure that final goal to close out the match. Isagi initially thought that he, Kaiser, and Yukimiya would make up a scary trio that could logically weave a new attack pattern, but he’s caught off-guard when he realizes Yukimiya has his own plans.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 289 is set to be released.

