Blue Lock Chapter 290 Recap & Spoilers

No, the final match in the NEL arc is still ongoing and there’s still no end in sight, so don’t even ask. A lot of exciting things happen in this chapter, though. Here’s a full recap of everything that happened in Blue Lock chapter 290.

Recommended Videos

What Happened in Blue Lock Chapter 290?

After shutting down Ness, Kaiser and Isagi continue to work together to score. However, PxG mobilizes their defenses, and Rin even manages to block a Kaiser Impact pass.

PxG Attacks

After Rin’s crazy save, Karasu and Nanase express their surprise and admiration. Shidou and Charles then mount a quick counterattack, while Isagi is still reeling in shock from Rin’s play.

As Isagi is processing what just happened, Rin continues to mark him in a 4-meter radius and says that he has all of Isagi’s physical abilities and specs ingrained in his brain. Because of that, Rin is able to use his own physical prowess to react and stop him within that 4-meter radius.

Isagi is shocked by Rin’s strategy and wonders if he should try to get away from him while he’s being marked. However, if he does that, then his own connection with Kaiser will become even weaker, and Bastard Munchen will have no leg to stand on. He realizes that his only option is to overpower Rin in the 4-meter radius.

While this is happening, Karasu, Nanase, and Zantetsu work together to drive the ball forward. Raichi and Hiori are unable to respond in the midfield, and Charles manages to get the ball and drives it to Shidou.

The Final Battle Between Rin and Isagi

Kiyora and Kunigami finally step up to try to stop Shidou, who surprises them by not shooting, and passes the ball to Rin instead.

Rin challenges Isagi once more and says that this is their final battle in the match. Isagi analyzes the situation and sees that Rin is still a bit far off from his shooting zone, but he doesn’t have much time. Shidou asks Rin for a pass, but Isagi knows that Rin wants a fierce clash with him and isn’t willing to hand over the ball.

Isagi decides to use himself as a sacrificial pawn so that Kaiser can get the ball and shoot, and right on cue, Kaiser shows up to get into position. Rin says their play is lukewarm, however, indicating that he had clearly expected this from them. This entire time, Rin’s plan was to clash with Kaiser, not Isagi, and he body blocks him.

It seems as though Rin has the upper hand, but Kaiser gets a smug look on his face and says that when it comes to physical contact, he’s had a very special education on it since childhood. Kaiser holds onto Rin, and manages to spin midair and shoots the ball past Rin.

The chapter ends with Kaiser saying that he’s had a much tougher upbringing than any of them, and Bastard Munchen prepares to respond.

And that does it for our recap of Blue Lock chapter 290.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy