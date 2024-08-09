Did Last of Us’ Craig Mazin Co-Write the Borderlands Movie?

The Last of Us co-showrunner Craig Mazin’s name keeps getting linked to another, less well-received video game adaptation: Borderlands. But did Craig Mazin really co-write Borderlands movie?

Did Craig Mazin Co-Write the Borderlands Movie?

No, Craig Mazin didn’t write the Borderlands movie – well, not the one that arrived in cinemas. Mazin did pen a screenplay for the sci-fi action-comedy back in 2020, and it was almost used. However, director Eli Roth rewrote Mazin’s Borderlands script in early 2021, as did screenwriters Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. Yet another scribe, Zak Olkewicz, also drafted material for scenes filmed during Borderlands‘ January 2023 reshoots. Unsurprisingly, Mazin removed his name from the production in June that year. The finished film credits Roth and Joe Crombie – a screenwriter no one has ever heard of – as its authors. Consensus online is that Crombie is Mazin’s pseudonym – a claim the Last of Us boss vehemently denies.

“I am not a credited writer on the film, so I cannot claim any kind of authorship of Borderlands, much less ‘co-writing,'” Mazin told Variety. “I did see the report about the pseudonym, which is false. I did not use a pseudonym. If the name in question is indeed a pseudonym, all I can say is… it’s not mine.” That said, it’s possible at least some of the material Mazin wrote for Borderlands ended up on the big screen. We can’t say for certain without comparing Mazin’s draft with those that followed. But what is clear is that Mazin believes the flick’s final form doesn’t reflect his work. And it’s not hard to see why he’d feel that way, given how many other writers retooled his script!

Why Is Craig Mazin Distancing Himself From Borderlands?

Of course, there’s another potential reason why Mazin is keen to disassociate himself from Borderlands: reputational damage. Critics have largely panned the video game-inspired outing; some have even branded it the worst film of the year. It’s also been labelled a new low point for game adaptations. That’s a far cry from the overwhelming positive reception Mazin’s The Last of Us received in 2023. As such, it’s little wonder Mazin wants to downplay his ties to Borderlands.

At the same time, Mazin hasn’t previously disowned any of his other, less acclaimed projects. Indeed, his name still appears in the likes of Superhero Movie, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and The Hangover Part II and Part III. So, if Mazin says he didn’t co-write Borderlands‘ shooting script, we’re inclined to believe him!

The Borderlands movie is in cinemas now.

