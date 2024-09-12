Boruto: How Old Is Kawaki? Answered

Kawaki is a major character in the Boruto story, but he doesn’t show up until a fair way into the original series. When he does you can tell he is one of the older kids, but it isn’t immediately clear how old. Here’s what we know.

How Old is Kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

When we first meet Kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he is 14 years old. During the events of the manga and anime, he remains 14 years old for the entire duration, so he is just entering his teen years.

For perspective, Boruto is 12 years old during the same time, so Kawaki can be considered as his older adoptive brother. The show makes it clear that he is older so there shouldn’t really be much confusion.

Kawaki’s birthday is said to be May 13, and while it isn’t clear exactly where we are at in the story most of the time, you can expect to see fans celebrating the character on this date.

How Old is Kawaki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

After the time skip when we see Kawaki again in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex he is said to be between 17 and 18 years old. While we don’t know exactly what the date is when the series picks back up, the time jump was three years, so that range is the most likely.

Kawaki’s exact age will likely become clear as Two Blue Vortex continues, but right now we’re still in the early days of the series. Furthermore, since Boruto is a monthly manga there are often long stretches before we get the chance to learn more about what is going on.

Once we have exact confirmation on whether Kawaki is 17 or 18 expect to see this article updated to confirm. For now, you can enjoy Boruto: Two Blue Vortex via the Viz Media website or the Shonen Jump app.

