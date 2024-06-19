Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11. After a long month of waiting Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is finally back and before it officially arrives, here are what spoilers have been unveiled for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11.

What Happens in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

According to leaks, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 starts off with Himawari channeling Kyubi’s chakra to face off against Jura and protect her squad. The enemy attempts to figure out what has changed and boils it down to the Nine-Tails Chakra, but isn’t sure what it all means.

Shikadai is also confused at how exactly Himawari was able to hear the damage she had taken. Using her new power she lifts Inojin from the spike that was impaling him and heals his wounds. Everyone is confused by Himawari’s new power even herself, but she knows she can now sense Jura.

Himawari asks everyone to leave and take Inojin to the hospital while she fights, but Jura taunts them saying he now remembers them and if they leave they’ll still meet again. After much resistance, the squad leaves Himawari to fight alone.

The Fight Begins

The fight starts with Himawari successfully landing a blow on Jura sending him flying into the distance. She then fires and misses with a tailed beast bomb before the pair stare each other down, anticipating each one’s next move. Jura compliments her on how fast she’s been able to master this power, but shortly after, he rushes at her landing a brutal combination. He says that now he’ll take the fight seriously.

We transition to Sarada who is speaking to Hidari and asking how he can use Chidori. He doesn’t answer the question but instead asks her if she possesses the Sharingan eyes. He also reveals that he didn’t actually know what Chidori was, but it was difficult to use. He also doesn’t know who Sasuke is.

Hidari says he has come to Konoha to find out answers and discover exactly who he is before using a clone to grab a hold of Sarada from below the ground igniting her with Chidori. The squad quickly moves to save Sarada, but she’s taken a lot of damage from the attack. Konohamaru tries Rasengan but misses getting countered by Chidori in the process.

A Hero Arrives

Back to Himawari who is losing the fight against Jura despite her healing and combat abilities. Kawaki is on his way to the location followed by Boruto who arrives first. Boruto grabs Himawari and moves her out of the way as we see Sarada about to be devoured by Hidari. Boruto uses Flying God Thunder Technique to teleport himself and Himawari to Sarada’s location.

Upon arrival, Boruto slices the arm holding Sarada in place shocking everyone with his appearance and setting the stage for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12.

Boruto Chapter 11 officially arrives on June 20, so make sure to check out the manga via Viz Media when it lands. Often leaks can have mistranslations, so it’s important to double-check the source material when it arrives for clarity.

