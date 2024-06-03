Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 Release Date and Time

Things are heating up in Boruto Two: Blue Vortex and naturally, we’re all eagerly awaiting the arrival of Chapter 11. So you don’t miss out when it finally arrives, here’s everything we know about, including when it will be available to read.

When Does Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 11 Release?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Chapter 11 will be released on June 20, 2024, at 7 am PT. This is exactly one month since the last chapter, which is the typical release schedule for new chapters of the manga. Fans will be able to read the new release completed for free via the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app.

You can expect spoilers for the new chapter to surface online in the days prior to its official release.

If you aren’t yet caught up on the Boruto action, Viz Media allows fans to read the latest three chapters completely for free, however, if you need to binge through the story prior to that you’ll have to purchase a subscription. The good news is that a subscription doesn’t just give you access to all of Boruto, but a huge library of other popular manga series too.

Chapter 11 is expected to pick up right in the heat of battle where Chapter 10 left off. We’ve finally seen Himawari embrace Kuruma’s spirit but it still remains to be seen if this will be enough to save her from Jura. Also, we should see Boruto re-enter the battle after retreating to settle his Karma. There’s a lot to expect from Chapter 11, and the good news is it’s almost here.

Boruto Two: Blue Vortex continues fans continue to get massive chapters each month and there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon. While you wait for more manga you can always binge through the Boruto manga so far on the Crunchyroll app right now.

