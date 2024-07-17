Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12. Boruto’s quest to protect his friends and family continues as we await the arrival of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12. Here’s what leaks suggest will go down in this next chapter.

What Happens in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

According to leaks shared on social media, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 will see Boruto continue his battle to protect Sarada from Hidari, as Kawaki enters and comes face-to-face with his former brother once again.

These leaks show Boruto entrusting Himawari’s care with Konohamaru as he and Sarada take on Hidari. Meanwhile, Kawaki is confused as to where Boruto has gone, but thanks to intel from the Leaf-village sensory team he learns that Boruto sped across the battlefield to join with Sarada and the others.

Konohamaru is hesitant to take advice from Boruto but shares that the enemy can use claw marks to move freely just like Code. Boruto asks a sensory ninja to focus on these marks, and Sumire tells him that the enemy is after Sarada. Sarada confirms this and asks Boruto if it is related to her father. Boruto responds claiming that if they want to help Sasuke they must beat Hidari.

The Battle Resumes

With Claw Grimes appearing, the shinobi team up with Boruto to fight. Sarada gets grabbed by Hidari as he appears through a Claw Grime but Boruto quickly appears thrusting Rasengan into his back. Hidari disappears into another dimension to recover before reappearing once again. Sarada and Boruto formulate a plan that will see Boruto use his most powerful attack, a new form of Rasengan. For this attack to work he asks Sarada to buy him enough time to channel the planet’s rotation.

Soon after Sarada is grabbed by Hidari again, but this time she shrouds herself in Chidori Nagashi and throws Hidari over her shoulder toward Boruto. Despite not being completely charged he uses his new attack Uzuhiko Rasengan. It didn’t destroy Hidari so Boruto leaps towards him with the goal of finishing the job before he can escape through the Claw Marks. While it seems he is going to get away Kawaki appears from nowhere crushing Hidari against the ground before completely destroying the remains of the God Tree.

A Mysterious Item

From his remains appears a fruit-like object called a Thorn Soul. Boruto grabs it before being stopped by Kawaki who questions him about what it is. He reveals that this should be able to help Sasuke and asks Kawaki to let him go. Moments later Boruto is struck through the chest with a blast from Jura sending him falling to the ground.

Jura is surprised that he hit Boruto’s vital points, Sarada is also hit with the same attack as she tries to collect the Thorn Soul. The item quickly starts to fly away in Jura’s direction. He catches it and says that he didn’t expect Boruto to know about it. Since he’s more dangerous than first though he now plans to let Boruto die. That’s the final page of the chapter according to these leaks.

As usual, we suggest holding off on forming your opinions on Chapter 12 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex until it is released officially on July 20. Often leaks can have mistranslation errors, or be completely incorrect, so reading it through official means is always the best way to enjoy manga.

When it arrives over the weekend you can read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex completely for free via the Viz Media website.

