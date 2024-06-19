Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 Release Date & Time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now in the double digits as we await the arrival of Chapter 12. Things continue to get more exciting with each release and so you don’t miss out on the action here’s when the next installment will arrive.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 Release?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 12 is expected to arrive on July 20, 2024, at 7 am PT, and will be available to read for free via Viz Media. As usual, you’ll have access to the three latest chapters for free on the Viz Media website, but if you need to read from before that it will require a subscription.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is a monthly manga that is released through V Jump, so if you’re in Japan that’s how you’ll be able to secure your copy of the chapter. Of course, international fans will need to purchase the magazine online to get it physically, which is why digital sources like Viz Media are so helpful to stay up-to-date.

Warning: The next paragraph includes spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11.

Chapter 12 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will pick up the action right where Chapter 11 left off. From early leaks of the chapter, it seems that this will be with Boruto arriving on the battlefield. With such a big Chapter 11, where the story goes next is anyone’s guess at this point.

One thing that is certain is that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to get better with each chapter and Chapter 12 isn’t likely to be any exception. Should the release date change or anything impact its arrival then this article will be updated to keep you in the loop so make sure to check back closer to the date.

