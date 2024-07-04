Promo image for Build a Factory.
Build a Factory Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 4, 2024

Updated July 4, 2024

We added new codes!

Get to work and mine those blocks to get that sweet cash for your business. You won’t get rich overnight, but if you work hard and invest your pay in upgrades, you’ll get there eventually. Of course, there are also Build a Factory codes to push your business forward.

All Build a Factory Codes List

Active Build a Factory Codes

  • YayEnchanting: Use for a Free Limited Skin

Expired Build a Factory Codes

  • There are currently no expired Build a Factory codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Build a Factory

We included an easy guide below for you to learn how to redeem Build a Factory codes effortlessly:

How to redeem codes for Build a Factory.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Build a Factory in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button on the left.
  3. Click the Redeem Codes button.
  4. Type a code into the text field.
  5. Hit Redeem to receive your prizes.

