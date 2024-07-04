Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 116 Release Date Confirmed

Bungo Stray Dogs‘ latest chapter is on the way, continuing the adventures of Atsushi Nakajima and the supernatural detective agency he works for. But when does it drop? Here’s the release date for Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 116.

Recommended Videos

When Does Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 116 Release?

Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 116 releases this July 4th in Japan (via Apple) and issue 116 should also end up on Amazon, Apple and so on, as previous issues have.

Bungo Stray Dogs has proven so popular it’s become an anime but the original manga is still trucking, and the latest issue is about to drop. There’s humour, but it’s absolutely not beyond killing characters, in a nasty way. If you’ve not ready Chapter 115 yet… let’s just say you should brace yourself.

Unlike Viz/Shonen Jump’s manga, and some others, there is no legal way to read Bungo Stray Dogs for free. Are there sites where you can find the manga for free? Absolutely, but no matter how well designed they are, these are typically pirate copies, so not a penny is going on the pockets of the author.

Instead, you’ll have to go YenPress when the issue goes up and follow one of their links to Amazon, Apple or whichever site you want to use. You’ll be looking at around $1.99 a chapter, which is pretty reasonable.

As to the exact time Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 116 will be available, that’s not been confirmed. At the time of writing it’s not out in the US, which rules out a 12:00AM JST release (US time is ahead of Japan). But it should be here by the morning of July 4, ET/PT.

So the answer to when is the release date for Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 116 is that it’s July 4th but YenPress hasn’t specified the exact time.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy