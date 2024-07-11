Bye Bye, Earth Episode 1 Release Date Confirmed

Bye Bye, Earth is yet another anime coming this summer, and fans of the novel and manga series couldn’t be more excited. The anime adaptation of Bye Bye, Earth was first announced in November 2022, and we now have a release date for the series.

Recommended Videos

When is Bye Bye, Earth Episode 1 Coming Out?

The first episode of Bye Bye, Earth is scheduled to release on July 12th. Season 1 is currently confirmed for a total of eight episodes, which will air on Fridays, with the full schedule as follows:

Episode 1 – July 12th

Episode 2 – July 19th

Episode 3 – July 26th

Episode 4 – August 2nd

Episode 5 – August 9th

Episode 6 – August 16th

Episode 7 – August 23rd

Episode 8 – August 30th

Bye Bye, Earth will broadcast first on Japanese television station WOWOW at 11:30pm JST and will stream later on Crunchyroll. Although no official time has been announced for the streaming release, simulcast shows are generally available to stream only a few hours after their debut.

Additionally, rumors suggest that Bye Bye, Earth will have more than the already confirmed eight episodes, possibly airing as many as 20. If this is indeed the case, it is likely that the episodes will run in two separate cours with a break in between, as has been seen with other anime.

What is Bye Bye, Earth About?

Bye Bye, Earth takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by mutation. Normal humans are all but extinct, replaced by hybrid combinations of humans and animals.

Bye Bye, Earth tells the story of Belle LaBlac, who is born an outcast in a world comprised of anthropomorphic animals. Given the name “Faceless,” Belle is determined to uncover the truth of her origin and find others like her. This leads to her embarking on a journey to unravel the mystery of her existence, unaware of the many obstacles and adversaries that stand in her way. Fortunately, Belle is a very skilled fighter and wields the massive sword Rundling, which will no doubt come in handy during her perilous quest.

Bye Bye, Earth premieres worldwide July 12th on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy