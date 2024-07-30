Bye Bye, Earth Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Want the Bye Bye, Earth episode 4 release date? This anime has sort of come out of nowhere for us, and is rapidly becoming one of our favorite ones to watch. It’s got all sorts of twists and turns, and a genuinely fascinating world to be immersed in.

Recommended Videos

The Bye Bye, Earth episode 4 release date is August 2nd. We’re incredibly keen to see what else happens to Belle on her journey, and also find out more about the frankly absurd world that the anime is set in. Seriously, the god is two-beings in one, there are designated evil and good people, and there seem to be a bunch of weird rules to follow that are basically as hard to ignore as gravity.

What Happened in Episode 3?

Episode 3 kicks off with Belle’s master meeting a strange woman to discuss Belle, but also her sword. It turns out he’s not dead, and that the woman he’s talking to created Belle’s sword. They state that she’s the Child of Reason, and is going to change everything. We then see Belle fighting the Solist she was assigned at the end of episode 2, and after a few exchanges, she bests him by breaking his sword, which is considered a great dishonor on Belle.

She then has to rush off to try and save her parents, and despite being a touch late, manages to do so. In the process, she meets her parent’s biological daughter, who’s named after Belle, which is very sweet. Belle also loses her pendant in the fight to save them though, but that ends up reappearing thanks to the strange rabbit person who seems to have traded their pocket watch for it. We’ll find out what at least one of these things mean next week on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy